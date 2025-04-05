“THE CHEMISTRY? SO FAKE”: Jason Momoa’s performance in A Minecraft Movie has fans divided despite the film’s stunning visuals

A Minecraft Movie has finally made its big-screen debut in 2025, leading to an array of fan reactions. The film is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft, developed by Mojang Studios. Directed by Jared Hess, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks.

Four misfits are drawn into a cubic world brimming with creativity in this exciting story; they must cooperate to negotiate these foreign surroundings' difficulties. The movie was theatrically released in the United States on April 4, 2025 and premiered at Empire, Leicester Square in London on March 30, 2025.

Though some critics and fans have praised the film's visuals and visual effects, others have given it mixed reviews.

Jason Momoa’s performance as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison has caused quite a stir among audiences. His interpretation of the character has split fans. Many point to a lack of chemistry between him and other characters.

Though A Minecraft Movie has managed to garner attention for its world-building and action sequences, Momoa’s acting has been questioned by a number of moviegoers, leaving many fans torn on whether or not his portrayal was a success.

The internet has not held back in its reactions to the actor’s performance. Fans took to Twitter to express their mixed feelings about the film and the actor's role in it.

One fan, in particular, summed up their frustration with a sharp comment:

"BUT GODDAMN THE WRITING IS AWFUL. THE CHEMISTRY? SO FAKE."

This tweet was followed by others echoing similar sentiments, including remarks on his parenting approach within the film. Many viewers questioned whether the film had truly captured the spirit of Minecraft or if it had simply used the franchise name for commercial success.

“Do you think it’s still worth the money to watch?” another fan tweeted.

“Beautiful garbage featuring Jack Black X Jason Momoa,” one tweet read.

“If a Minecraft movie is actually funny and basically Jack Black x Jason Momoa yaoi, that seems like it's as good as it could possibly be?” one fan reacted.

This fan comment highlights the dissatisfaction with the overall plot, despite enjoying the star-studded performances of Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

“The acting was SO BAD,” a fan said.

“0/10 for not utilizing zombie apocalypse,” another fan added their opinion.

“Don’t say yaoi it'll make people wanna watch,” another tweet read.

Despite its shortcomings, this comment pokes fun at how certain phrases or marketing tactics could inadvertently boost interest in the film.

Meanwhile, one tweet read:

“Got around to seeing the Minecraft movie, and of course, it’s bad. But on top of being bad, it’s incredibly soulless and uncreative. It’s a complete rip-off of the Jumanji reboot but dumber.”

A Minecraft Movie explores a world filled with creativity and adventure. The plot centers on Garrett Garrison, a former video game champion who finds himself in a quest alongside the film's lead, Steve, an expert crafter in the Minecraft universe.

They travel across a number of terrains with a band of improbable friends, battling hazardous monsters and solving challenging puzzles to rescue the planet. Sony Pictures Imageworks, Wētā FX, and Digital Domain's special effects bring to life the beloved game's blocks and iconic traits, forming the film's world-building.

The movie's plot, however, has been a source of contention. Although the movie offers a fresh perspective on the Minecraft world, certain fans believe it falls short of the original material. Critics have noted the film's lack of character development and strong reliance on computer-generated imagery.

In A Minecraft Movie, the people have to rely on their ingenuity to survive and must learn to adjust to the world they have entered.

The movie has grossed $58 million globally in its opening weekend.

