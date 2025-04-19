Where was Daredevil: Born Again filmed? All filming locations explored

Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the hit 2015 series, is an action-packed crime drama based on the Marvel Comics character Daredevil. The series is set to continue the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who becomes the masked vigilante, Daredevil.

The first two episodes of the show debuted on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. In Daredevil: Born Again, Murdock fights Wilson Fisk, a former crime boss running for mayor of New York City. The first season has nine episodes; the second begins in March 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again filming mostly took place in New York, where the crew captured the raw core of the city. It aligns with the fast-paced and gritty tone of the show. Using various locations around the city, the production gave the setting of the show authenticity.

Filming locations of Daredevil: Born Again

New York City

A significant portion of the series was filmed on location across New York City. Harlem, a well-known New York neighborhood, was used to depict Matt Murdock's Hell's Kitchen, a location integral to the Daredevil story.

Harlem's streets shaped the show’s gritty tone and atmosphere. Housing well-known sites like Josie's Bar, a regular hangout for Matt and his friends, Williamsburg in Brooklyn also significantly influenced the shooting process.

Silvercup Studios, Queens

An essential filming site for Daredevil: Born Again was Silvercup Studios in Queens. The production crew turned the famous location into different sections of the show.

Many of the most crucial moments took place at Silvercup, where Wilson Fisk's home and mayoral office were filmed. Apart from being a major film production hub, Silvercup Studios has been the home of many well-known television shows, including 30 Rock and The Sopranos.

Yonkers

For Daredevil: Born Again, Yonkers, a city just north of New York, served as an additional filming location. In early March 2023, the production crew filmed scenes outside Yonkers City Hall, incorporating the city's distinctive background into the program.

Often used in productions, Yonkers, which is home to Getty Square, helped to depict the vast universe Matt Murdock lives in.

Manhattan Municipal Building

The David N. Dinkins Municipal Building, located in Manhattan, became an important filming site for the show. Situated close to courthouses, this notable structure is ideal for scenes featuring legal action, as it houses several important New York City public offices.

Matt Murdock's work in the courtroom is a key component of the show, as he is a lawyer by day. The Municipal Building reflects the grave and institutional character of his profession.

More about Daredevil: Born Again

The series follows Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who once donned the persona of Daredevil to fight crime in the streets of New York City. Now, Matt seeks justice as a lawyer after stepping away from vigilantism. His world is upended when Wilson Fisk, his old enemy, runs for mayor of New York City. Both are on a collision course as their pasts rejoin.

The first season picks up years after Daredevil (2015–2018), following Matt Murdock's legal and reluctant hero journey. This revival of Matt's fight for justice against Wilson Fisk excites fans of the original series. Second 2, set for 2026, promises more high-stakes drama as Matt's conflicts escalate.

Season 1 also introduces new threats for Matt, including new adversaries who challenge his skills both in and out of the courtroom. With Fisk’s growing influence and the emergence of other powerful figures, the city’s underworld remains as dangerous as ever.

As Matt grapples with his dual life, it’s clear that the upcoming season will see him face even more formidable enemies, both legal and physical.

Stay tuned for more updates on Daredevil: Born Again as the year progresses.

