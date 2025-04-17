Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is officially in works—here’s what MCU fans can expect

Following the ending of season 1, fans will certainly be anticipating Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Bringing Matt Murdock / Daredevil back to the smaller screens and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show acts as a continuation of the Netflix saga and features the superhero going on a personal journey as he battles not to get back into his old vigilante ways.

Ad

With Daredevil: Born Again season 2 filming right now, fans won't need to wait too long to see the superhero back on their screens again. Going into the upcoming season, fans can certainly expect a lot as season 1 concludes on a major cliffhanger, which sees Matt Murdock ready to take the fight to Wilson Fisk as the Kingpin has turned New York into his own criminal state.

Warning: Spoilers for the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 to see Matt Murdock take the fight to Wilson Fisk

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of season 1 of the show, fans get to see Wilson Fisk place martial law in New York City as he finally goes through with outlawing vigilantes. With the city overrun by his corrupt anti-vigilante task force, which is further causing chaos than maintaining order, Matt Murdock and Karen Page also learn some disturbing truths about his Red Hook project.

Turns out, Vanessa Fisk had Foggy Nelson killed because he was going to expose her criminal empire running out of Red Hook and didn't want that information to come out. With Fisk now finally having full control over the port, he can run his criminal enterprise through it freely without any interruption. This would practically make him unstoppable.

Ad

Karen convinces Matt that he can't take out Fisk all by himself and will require an army of his own to take the Kingpin out. The season ends with Matt reassembling with Cherry, Angie, Josie, and a few cops at Josie's Bar, as New York enters a grim state.

With all this setup, fans can certainly expect Daredevil: Born Again season 2 to continue the fight between Kingpin and Daredevil, but on a larger scale. Given that the threat continues to grow, it certainly looks like Matt will be needing help this time around to rid the city of the Mayor's corruption.

Ad

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see more of Bullseye going into Daredevil: Born Again season 2, as he is still at large, and given that he plays a huge role in Foggy's death, he will certainly have more to do in this upcoming season.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 writer reveals what fans can expect

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with Collider published on March 2, 2025, showrunner Dario Scarpadane also revealed what fans can expect from Daredevil: Born Again season 2. He revealed that it will directly build on the setups that were laid out at the end of season 1.

"So when I came in and put together the overview of what the first season was going to be, the second season was implied. They are the absolute flip side to each other, which you'll see," said Scarpadane.

Ad

He continued:

Without giving too much away, at the very end of the last episode of this season, you essentially see a lot of cards being put out on a table, and Season 2 is those cards going into play vigorously and perhaps viciously.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026. For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More