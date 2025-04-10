Daredevil: Born Again episode 8- Why does Matt save Fisk? Explained

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, titled Isle of Joy, premiered on Disney+ on April 8, 2025. Being the penultimate episode of the series, it saw Matt Murdock further fall into a hole of self-destruction as his relationship with Heather began to get complicated and he once again started looking into Foggy Nelson's death. Not only that, but the episode saw the return of Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye as well.
Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.
In Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans get to see much set up towards the finale of the show. From Bullseye breaking out of prison, to Matt learning the truth behind who actually ordered Foggy's death, the episode was jam-packed with revelations.
However, its biggest moment came at the end when Matt ended up taking a bullet for Wilson Fisk to save him, as he is also a prime suspect in Foggy's case.
Exploring why Matt Murdock saved Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8
At the end of Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Matt goes to Fisk's gala to visit Heather, as she was invited there. Showing up late, Matt and Heather get into an argument as Matt is there to confront Fisk about having Bullseye moved to gen pop and believes that he may have had something to do with Foggy's death. However, he soon learns the truth.
Turns out, it wasn't Wilson Fisk who called for Foggy Nelson's death, but rather his wife, Vanessa Fisk, and that Wilson doesn't even know about this. He then confronts Vanessa about it, and just as he is going to get down to the truth, Bullseye ends up taking a shot at Fisk with his rifle, which leads to Matt taking a bullet for him. He then collapses to the floor and starts bleeding out.
The primary reason that Matt even saved Wilson is because he knows that he is innocent in the case of Foggy, and he won't let him die because of his own set of morals. Not only that, but it was also established in Daredevil season 3 that death would be too easy a punishment for Fisk, and that his going to jail would be the real way he could atone for his sins.
Matt saving Fisk also ties back into an earlier conversation he had with Poindexter in the episode. There, he said that Matt would still defend his worst enemies as he is ultimately a good man. Nonetheless, Matt saving Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 shows compassion for his arch nemesis, and this is certainly something that is sure to be followed up in the upcoming finale of the series.
How did Bullseye escape from prison?
In Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Bullseye is transferred from protected custody to gen pop under Mayor Fisk's orders. When transferred, he asks to meet Matt Murdock, and Matt complies when he learns that Foggy was killed because of the case he was working on at the time, and someone wanted him to be silenced. Not the fact that Bullseye wanted to settle an old score from the past.
When Matt meets Poindexter in prison, he tells him to give up the name of the person he was working for. However, Bullseye only agrees to do so if Matt can represent him in court and have him transferred to protective custody. Matt then slams Bullseye's head into a table and asks the guard to take him away.
Bullseye, who had a broken tooth after having his head smashed in, uses it to kill the security guard by spitting it at him like a projectile. He then dons the appearance of a police officer and escapes from prison.
Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 as it is streaming on Disney+ right now.