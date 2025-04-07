What time will Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

With only two more outings left to release, fans will surely be excited for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8. The penultimate episode for this season will be premiering this Tuesday on April 8, 2025, at 6 pm PST. As of now, a title for the episode has not been revealed by Disney+ yet.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans can expect to see how Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force will affect Matt Murdock, and how it will set up events for the finale. Not only that, but fans can also expect some characters to come back as the mid-season promo promised that a lot is yet to come.

Release timings for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will premiere at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST in the US. However, the episode will be available for streaming in different regions at a different time. Fans can check out the table below to know when the show will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 8?

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 8, 2025, in the United States of America and all other regions the service is availble in. Fans will require a valid subscription to the service to be able to watch the show.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8?

A preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 has not been released by Disney+ or Marvel Television yet. Previews for Disney+ shows usually go up right as the episodes release. However, fans can certainly tune into the mid-season trailer for the series to see where the show is heading.

In episode 8 of the Marvel show, fans can expect to see more of Charlie Cox's character Matt Murdock suiting up as Daredevil and taking on Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force. Besides, fans can also expect to see the return of Punisher, Bullseye, and Karen Page to the Disney+ series.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

Following Angela's rescue, Fisk receives word that Daredevil is back and grows frustrated by it. Vanessa is also approached by Luca, and he proposes to her that they should kill Fisk. Cherry then confronts Matt about donning the suit again, but Matt tells him off and reveals that he is going to continue to look into Muse.

While investigating Muse's hideout, Matt finds a drawing of Heather and realizes that she is Muse's next target. At the same time, Heather is visited by her patient Bastian Cooper, who reveals his identity as Muse to her and tells her he became an "artist" because his family never allowed him to be one. Just as he is about kill Heather, Matt makes the save in time.

However, Heather ends up shooting Muse and killing him and then collapses to the floor. Matt also escapes as Fisk's new squad makes an appearance at the crime scene. Fisk later credits his squad for taking down Muse and the episode ends with him killing Luca as well.

