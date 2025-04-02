Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 ending explained - What statement does Fisk make at the end?

Matt Murdock graced the small screens again this week as Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 premiered on Disney+ today. Releasing on April 1, 2025, the episode was titled Art for Art's Sake and saw Matt Murdock get back into the fold of Daredevil again with Muse being at large. However, it also saw Wilson Fisk make some big statements at the end of the episode.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, Fisk can be seen continuing to get desperate as the threat of Muse rises and his world is shaken when it is revealed that Daredevil is back too. So, when Muse is eventually defeated, instead of giving Daredevil credit for it, he decides to hold a press conference and hype up his task force at the end, giving them all the credit.

Wilson Fisk lies to the press in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Image via Marvel)

In episode 6 of the show, it was revealed that Wilson Fisk had decided to assemble his own task force, which included corrupt cops, so that he could deal with the problem of masked vigilantes. In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, he finally unleashes them to stop Muse and launches an investigation into the mass murderer as well.

Fisk then gets desperate when reports start coming out that Daredevil has returned and is going after Muse as well. With his old rival coming back, Fisk decides to slowly get back into his old ways as well. When it is revealed that Muse is going after Heather, Fisk asks his task force to go to her office and stop the villain.

However, they are too late as Heather already shot Muse and fainted after losing a lot of blood. The task force then tells Fisk that they weren't alone there, as there were very clear hints of Daredevil being involved in the skirmish with Muse too. Fisk then decides to take all the credit for stopping Muse as he tells Officer Cole North that there are no clear signs of what happened there.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 ends with Wilson Fisk holding a press conference and holding out Muse's mask, claiming that it was his Task Force that stopped the mass murderer and that he will continue to deliver safety to New York City.

Muse's true identity is revealed

Muse in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, fans get to see who Muse truly is as well. Turns out, it is the same character that was seen in episode 2 of the series - specifically in the scene where Heather is holding a signing for a book and comes across a fan of hers. His real name is revealed to be Bastian Cooper, and he comes from a rich background as well.

In his scene with Heather, a bit about his background is mentioned. Turns out Bastian used to train taekwondo professionally, but didn't like it as he was forced into it by his parents. He always wanted to be an artist, but his parents wanted him to be an athlete. However, he snapped when his coach was being too mean to him, and he ended up murdering him.

When he started reading Heather's books, he decided to pursue his true dream of being an artist, but took a brutal approach to it. He then became Muse and started terrifying New York City.

Heather kills Muse in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

When in a therapy session with Bastian, he slowly starts revealing to Heather that he is Muse. Tensed, Heather tries to escape but Bastian ties her down and makes a cut on her arm to start draining blood from her. At the same time, Matt infiltrates Muse's hideout and learns that he means to target Heather since he had made a painting of her.

Matt makes it in time to stop Muse and the two start fighting. However, during the fight, Heather picks up a gun and shoots Muse. She then faints to the ground as a result of blood loss, and Matt looks after her before escaping as cops show up on the spot. Heather is then next seen in a hospital with Matt by her side.

Fisk gets back to his old ways

A still from Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, Wilson Fisk starts getting back to his organized crime life. The show has slowly been building up to this and in an effort to stop a gang war from escalating, he takes matters into his own hands. When Luca tells Vanessa that things were better when she was in charge, she starts getting suspicious of him. He also asks for her permission to go after Fisk.

But Vanessa decides not to betray her husband and notifies Fisk about it. At the end of the episode, Vanessa tells Luca that Fisk is alone in a restaurant enjoying dinner. When Luca tries to jump Fisk, he is shot by Buck, who was hiding in the dark.

It certainly looks like fans will get to see Fisk fully get back into the criminal mould by the end of the season.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 is streaming on Disney+ right now.

