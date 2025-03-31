What time will Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Following last week's outing, fans will be certainly anticipating Daredevil: Born Again episode 7. Set to premiere this Tuesday on April 1, 2025, fans will get to see Matt Murdock don the red cowl once more as he dishes out his brand of justice. Not only that, but it will also be the third final episode of this season as it starts it build to the finale.

Ad

For those excited for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, they can tune in for the show when it premieres on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time on the day. Going into the episode, fans can certainly expect to see more of Matt Murdock in the suit as he has finally embraced the devil again.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 in all regions explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As previously stated, Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 will premiere on April 1, 2025, on Disney+ at 6 pm PST. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 1, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 7?

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 will exclusively be available to watch on Disney+ when it premieres on the streaming service on April 1, 2025. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7?

A preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 hasn't been released online by Disney+. However, fans can expect a preview for the episode to go a few moments before its release. Despite there being no preview, fans can certainly expect a lot from the upcoming release.

Ad

Going into the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see Matt Murdock continue his pursuit to find Muse who escaped from their last fight. With him being at large, this will force him to get back into the vigilante mould again and make sure that no one else gets hurt.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 6, Matt is visited by Angela, who reveals to him that Hector was working on a series of murders before his death. However, Matt tells her to drop the case and let the police handle it, but Angela won't listen as it was ultimately cops who killed her uncle. She then starts looking into Muse and disappears when she is captured by him.

Wilson Fisk also learns that Muse is using his victims' blood to make graffiti. He is then further brought into stress when he fails to secure funding for his Red Hook project and focuses fully on Muse. He assembles an anti-vigilante task force where corrupt cops are bought in and given full authority to be as brutal as they would like.

Ad

Matt, later on, receives a call saying that Angela has gone missing and he decides to take matters into his own hands by finally becoming Daredevil again. At the same time, Fisk goes down to Adam and promises him his freedom if he can beat him. After a small fight, Fisk is able to defeat Adam and reigns tall over his unconscious body.

Matt tracks down Muse, who is draining blood from Angela's body, and fights him as well to save her. However, he manages to escape during the fight, and Matt then focuses on making sure that Angela is safe.

For further updates on Daredevil: Born Again, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback