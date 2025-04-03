Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the release of episode 7, fans will be excited to see where Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will go. The episode, which is set to be the penultimate outing for this season, will release on Disney+ on April 8, 2025, and will be the final episode before the finale. As of now, a title for the episode hasn't been released by Marvel or Disney+ yet.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans can certainly expect to see more of Matt as Daredevil and Kingpin going after the vigilantes in New York as well. With the first season almost close to its ending, the episode will certainly set up events that will be shaping the season finale.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will premiere on Disney+ on April 8, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 8, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 8?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 exclusively on Disney+ in the U.S.A. or the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

In episode 7, Fisk gets to know that Daredevil has returned and was the one who saved Angela Del Toro from Muse. The episode then cuts to Matt Murdock and Heather Glenn having a moment where Matt reveals that he feels like his life is fake, but both of them confess their love for each other. Fisk then launches an all-out investigation into Muse while Matt is confronted by Cherry for donning the mask again.

However, Matt is hellbent on continuing as Daredevil and starts researching into Muse too. At the same time, Heather is visited by her therapy patient Bastian Cooper who reveals himself to be Muse. He then tells Heather his backstory and about how his parents didn't want him to be an artist and he pursued his dreams in his own twisted sense.

He then tries killing to but Daredevil arrives on the spot in the nick of time and saves Heather. The two end up fighting and Heather picks up Muse's gun and kills him. She then faints to the ground and Matt comforts her before escaping as Fisk's anti-vigilante task force arrives on the spot.

The episode ends with Wilson Fisk taking all the credit for stopping Muse, and also killing the crime boss known as Luca who had been giving him trouble.

What can fans expect from Daredevil: Born Again episode 8?

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans can certainly expect to see more of Matt Murdock finally becoming Daredevil. However, in the incoming episodes, fans can also expect to see the return of Wilson Bethel's Bullseye and Jon Bernthal's Punisher as the mid-season trailer did promise their appearances.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see Matt take on Fisk's anti-vigilante task force.

