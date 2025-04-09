Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 ending explained: Who ordered Foggy Nelson's death?

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Isle of Joy, premiered on Disney+ on April 8, 2025. As the second-to-last episode, it continues from last week, showing Heather Glenn struggling after Muse’s attack while Matt spirals further into self-destruction.

Ad

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, fans get to see Matt Murdock once again start investigating into Foggy Nelson's death which leads him to being reunited with Bullseye as well. However, not only that, but he also learns that someone ordered Foggy's death and it turns out that to be none other than Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Fisk's wife.

How does Matt figure out that Vanessa ordered Foggy's death in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8

Vanessa in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

In Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8, Matt visits Josie’s and realizes Foggy was targeted for winning Dumb Benny’s case—meaning Bullseye wasn’t acting alone. He then confronts Poindexter in prison, who offers to reveal who ordered Foggy’s death if Matt helps him. Matt refuses, attacks him, and storms out. Later, he attends Wilson Fisk’s gala, where Fisk is celebrating funding for his Red Hook project.

Ad

Trending

While Heather increasingly grows concerned about Matt's erratic behaviour, Matt decides to confront Fisk while they are dancing. There, both he and Fisk learn that Poindexter has escaped from prison. Vanessa then tries confessing something to Wilson, but he tells her that it's not the right time to do this. However, this doesn't stop Matt from confronting Vanessa himself, as he learns that she was behind Foggy's death.

He then begins dancing with Vanessa and asks her why she had Foggy killed, but Vanessa denies the claims. The episode ends with Poindexter crashing Fisk's party and shooting him with a rifle, but Matt saves him in the nick of time and takes the bullet. He then drops to the floor while bleeding out as Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 cuts to the credits.

Ad

How does Bullseye escape from prison in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8

Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Marvel)

At the start of Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Bullseye is shifted from protected custody to gen pop under Wilson Fisk's orders. Fearing for his life as he knows every inmate has it out for him, he arranges a meeting with Matt Murdock. He promises to give Matt Murdock the name of the person who had asked him to kill Foggy Nelson, but in return, he will have to represent him in court and get him out of there.

Ad

However, Matt decides to slam Poindexter's head into the table multiple times and leaves him with bruises and a broken tooth. When being patched up by the prison doctor, Bullseye uses his broken tooth to kill a guard and then kills the doctor.

He then wears a cop uniform and walks out of the prison under a disguise before crashing Wilson Fisk's party and deciding to shoot him.

Vanessa kills Adam in Daredevil: Born Again episode 8

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk in the show (Image via Marvel)

One of the biggest side plots in the show so far has been that of Adam's. In the series, Adam is someone Vanessa had an affair with while Fisk was away. However, when Fisk returned, he grew jealous of Adam and locked him down in a bunker. In Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Fisk finally reveals what he did with Adam to Vanessa.

Ad

He takes her down to the underground bunker where Adam is locked up and sees her affair partner in a cell. Wilson then tells her that she can let him go if she wants to, but he can't bear the sight of Adam. This leads to Vanessa snapping and shooting Adam dead.

By the end of the episode, it is pretty clear that any problems that existed between Vanessa and Fisk have now gone away, and the two have reignited their love for each other.

Ad

BB Urich decides to investigate Wilson Fisk's task force

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 also further dives into Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. With it getting much bad press as it uses extreme methods to deliver justice, this leads to BB Urich wanting to investigate more about them. At Fisk's gala, Commissioner Gallo gets to see the extreme methods used by the Task Force first hand and is quite shocked by it.

Ad

He is then approached by BB Urich who asks him what he thinks about Fisk's new task force, and Gallo asks her to be careful. However, he also tells her that he has records on all the corrupt cops who are a part of it. BB then provides him with her email before going back to join the party.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 is currently streaming on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More