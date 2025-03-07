What happened to Ben Urich in Daredevil? Character fate explored

Ben Urich is an investigative journalist in Marvel's Daredevil Comics, known for his relentless search for the truth. He works as an investigative journalist at the New York Bulletin. He played a pivotal part in bringing corruption and crime to light, particularly in connection with Kingpin Wilson Fisk.

The troubles journalists encounter when they approach dangerous people have been brought to light by the depiction of Ben Urich's character. He has gained respect in the Marvel Universe as a result of his commitment to exposing the truth. His plot in Netflix's Daredevil brought his character's arc to an unexpected end.

What happened to Ben Urich in Daredevil?

Ben Urich played by Vondie Curtis-Hall, was an investigative journalist in Netflix's Daredevil who was working to learn the truth about Wilson Fisk's criminal association. He persistently follows up on leads regarding Fisk's conditioning throughout the first season. He teams up with another tenacious truth-seeker candidate, Karen Page, and the two of them try to reveal Fisk's actions.

His journey is tragically and dramatically cut short in the Netflix adaption. Wilson Fisk decides to act independently after learning that Urich is looking into him. One of the series' most startling scenes features Fisk visiting Urich at his apartment and killing him by strangulation as a show of his brutality.

Viewers of Daredevil and comic book fans have different opinions about the decision to kill off Ben Urich. The narrative decision was commended by some for its emotional impact and for reinforcing Wilson Fisk's harshness. It showed that in addition to being a formidable criminal, Fisk was also prepared to destroy anyone who threatened his empire.

Others, however, were disappointed by Urich’s premature exit, as his character had a long-standing presence in the comics and could have continued to play a vital role in future storylines. His death was a significant moment in the series, marking a turning point that intensified the stakes for other characters, particularly Karen Page, who later continued his investigative work.

BB Urich, Niece of Ben Urich in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 and 2 contain a few scenes of BB Urich's conversations with New Yorkers. The smart and bold journalist BB Urich, played by Genneya Walton, has a strong interest in vigilante issues and New York politics.

Wilson Fisk's youthful aide Daniel sets up a meeting between Fisk and BB Urich in the show to expand journalistic coverage. Urich's expertise excites Fisk, but when she attempts to question him about Vanessa Marianna, Fisk brushes her off.

The possibility of Wilson Fisk becoming mayor of New York seemed to be of interest to BB Urich. BB's coverage of his campaign was accurate, and Fisk himself thanked her for being "one of the first people to take (him) seriously."

Wilson Fisk killed her uncle Ben. Thus even though BB Urich seems to be supporting him, it's possible that her backing is merely a ruse to get important information and turn the tide against the mayor.

