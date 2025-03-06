Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following this week's two-episode premiere, fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 when it premieres next week. The episode, whose title is yet to be revealed, will be released on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Fans can also expect the episode to premiere at the same time as the first two episodes of the show did.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, fans can certainly expect a lot of action and brutality going forward. The first two episodes of the show set up Matt's journey for the rest of the season in a huge way, and it looks like going forward, it will likely be forcing Matt to put the devil horns back on once more.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 will premiere at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time on March 11, 2025, in the United States of America. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their time zone.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, March 11, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 12, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 on Disney+ in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show online, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

However, if fans already have a valid subscription to Disney+, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 2

The episode begins with Wilson Fisk addressing New York and telling them that he will be outlawing vigilantes in the city as one of his first duties as the Mayor. The episode then follows Hector Ayala who stops two men from beating up a defenseless individual. However, one of the men ends up tripping and gets hit by a train. They are then revealed to be undercover cops and Hector is taken to prison.

At the prison, Matt learns about Hector and arranges a meeting with him. After talking to him for a bit, Matt agrees to represent him in court. At the same time, Matt also asks Cherry to look into Hector and exactly who he is. However, Cherry ends up discovering that Hector is the vigilante known as the White Tiger which leaves Matt in a difficult position.

However, Matt is able to convince the judge that Hector's past life as a vigilante shouldn't be taken into account and that he deserves a fair trial. At the same time, Heather is met by a man who asks her if she is taking any patients and Fisk's secretary also makes a stop by at her book signing. This ultimately leads to Fisk and Vanessa seeking marriage counseling from Heather.

At the end of the episode, Matt begins tracking down the victim that the cops were harassing. He learns that the cops intend to kill him and he asks the victim to get out of his house and escape. When the cops come knocking, they begin attacking Matt for helping the victim escape. It is also revealed that one of the cops has a punisher tattoo on his hands.

However, amidst the beatdown, something clicks in Matt and he decides to fight back dispatching off the cops in a brutal fashion. The episode ends with Matt letting out a rageful scream.

What can fans expect from Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, fans can certainly expect these developments to continue. As Matt is forced to start his crime-fighting career again, he will certainly be looking into the corrupt cops who are in the NYPD and also go on to help Hector be cleared of his accusations.

With the cops also having a Punisher tattoo on their hands, this can also open up a smooth way for Frank Castle to return to the show.

For further updates on Daredevil: Born Again season 3, be sure to stay tuned with us.

