Scream star Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 represents a fresh start for the Marvel series since production is now underway ahead of schedule, and casting news of interest is already in the open. A report published by Deadline on February 28, 2025, revealed that Scream actor Matthew Lillard is set to join the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 .

This revelation comes as the aftermath of the debut of season 1 on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. The show reintroduces people to Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer living two lives, balancing his career in law and being a vigilante once known as Daredevil.

In season 1, Murdock struggles with the long shadow of his previous existence, as Wilson Fisk, the erstwhile mob leader turned political aspirant, provides the backdrop for a conflict based on resurgent identities and secret pasts.

With the first two episodes already out, the season has been well-received for its new direction and staying true to the darker tone of the character's legacy. With production on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 underway, the show will continue building on its story, and casting announcements have brought additional depth to the future storylines.

Exploring in detail the casting of Matthew Lillard in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Matthew Lillard's casting for the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is a significant addition to the series' character list. Familiar with playing high-profile roles in projects such as the Scream franchise and his more recent stint in Five Nights at Freddy's, Lillard has established himself as versatile in multiple genres.

His addition to the Marvel series will bring a fresh dynamic to the narrative that complements the current tension between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. Although details about his character remain a secret, sources reveal that Lillard's character will be intertwined with the current themes of legacy, redemption, and the personal sacrifices of public life.

His future projects include a return to the Scream franchise, a guest appearance in the second season of Amazon's Cross, and a role in a sequel adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

More details on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 explored

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to consist of eight episodes, a decision that follows the early confirmation of the new season even before the full release of season 1. The creative team, led by showrunner Dario Scardapane, has been working on refining the narrative following a production pause caused by the writers' strike in 2023.

This overhaul resulted in a more focused storyline that bridges elements from the Netflix-era Daredevil with the evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the groundwork laid during the initial production of the planned 18-episode arc, season 2 will go further into the complexities of Matt Murdock's dual identity and the lingering consequences of his past actions.

The new season is expected to address the aftermath of the revelations from Season 1, where Murdock's life as a lawyer is increasingly at odds with the legacy of his vigilante persona. The story will explore how Murdock deals with personal accountability as his past crimes and misjudgments come back to haunt him, setting up an inevitable confrontation with Wilson Fisk.

Now engaged in political pursuits as New York's mayoral hopeful, Fisk represents a new challenge as his ambitions blur the line between reform and manipulation. Season 2 is anticipated to expand on these character dynamics while introducing new challenges and alliances, including the fresh element brought by Matthew Lillard's character.

What happens in Daredevil: Born Again season 1?

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again reestablishes the world of Matt Murdock, who has retired from his mask to focus on his legal career while still being drawn back into the world of vigilantism. The season presents Murdock's struggle to reconcile his identity as a lawyer with the moral and ethical complexities of his past as Daredevil.

As he deals with high-stakes legal cases and personal demons, Murdock's story is set against the backdrop of Wilson Fisk's emergence as a political force in New York City. Fisk's reappearance as a public figure with a hidden agenda complicates Murdock's path, leading to tensions that resonate both in the courtroom and on the streets.

The first two episodes, which have already been made available on Disney+, lay the foundation for this conflict. In these episodes, viewers witness Murdock's daily challenges at his law firm, his internal struggle with his vigilante legacy, and the mounting pressure from an ever-watchful public and media. Simultaneously, Fisk's political maneuvering hints at a broader scheme that threatens to upend the established order in New York.

The story is structured to gradually reveal the personal stakes for both characters, setting the stage for the larger confrontations expected in later episodes and into Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Interested viewers can watch Daredevil: Born Again season 2 on Disney+ when it drops in 2026

