The season finale for Daredevil: Born Again season 1, titled Straight to Hell, premiered on Disney+ on April 15, 2025, and like the title suggests, it certainly felt like New York City was turned into Matt Murdock's own personal hell. Picking up right after the events of last week's episode, the outing immediately picks up with Matt waking up in a hospital and wanting to investigate Foggy Nelson's death.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

In the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, fans finally get to see why Vanessa Fisk had Foggy Nelson killed, and it also sees Wilson Fisk finally get back to his old Kingpin ways. He declares martial law and bans all vigilante activity in the city. With things getting worse, Matt Murdock realizes he can't take Fisk down alone—he'll need help from allies.

Matt Murdock assembles his own group to take the fight to Kingpin

Charlie Cox as Daredevil (Image via Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ends with Wilson Fisk turning Red Hook into his criminal state, where he can freely continue to run his criminal enterprise. When Matt and Karen see that they can't take on Fisk's army alone due to the place being overrun with his anti-vigilante task force, Matt suddenly realizes that he will need allies to take the fight to the mayor.

Right before the credits start rolling, Wilson Fisk restores the city's power in the morning. He then directly talks to the public through a live feed, where he reveals that Commissioner Gallo quit the force after being overwhelmed with what was happening in the city and that he is going to restore order. To do this, he will be enabling martial law in the city and will place a curfew.

He also recruits Heather Glenn, who is in charge of mental health, to his office. In a final conversation with Karen Page, she tells Matt that Foggy believed in the man behind the mask. The season then concludes with Matt putting up and walking into Josie's Bar with Cherry, Angie, Josie, and a couple of cops on his side as he tries to build his own group to take down Fisk.

Why does Vanessa Fisk have Foggy killed in Daredevil: Born Again?

Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk in the show (Image via Disney+)

The finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 begins with a flashback where Vanessa Fisk can be seen getting Benjamin Poindexter out of prison. She tells him that he needs to do something for her and that he will earn the freedom that he has always wanted. She reveals that he needs to kill Foggy Nelson, as the case that he is working on will shed some bad light on her criminal enterprise.

Later on, when Matt and Karen are investigating Foggy's old case files, it is revealed that he investigated deep into Vanessa's criminal enterprises at the time, which were operating out of Red Hook. Since Vanessa was able to launder money easily through the port, Foggy was going to expose that, and this is why she had him killed.

Fisk aims to use Red Hook for his own criminal purposes

This is why Wilson Fisk was obsessed with reshaping Red Hook in Daredevil: Born Again. In the episode, he reveals that he always knew about Vanessa having Foggy killed, and this is why he spent so much time trying to secure funding for his Red Hook project. He reveals that while he is still a changed man, he aims to use Red Hook to move not only millions but billions of dollars now.

Matt and Karen learn that if Fisk is able to go through with this, then he will be unstoppable, and this thus shapes their reasoning for wanting to put a stop to him.

Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale sees Frank Castle join in on the action

A still from the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale (Image via Disney+)

After Matt escapes the hospital due to Wilson Fisk putting out a hit on him, he goes back to his apartment only to find Frank Castle in there. This is because Karen Page called Frank Castle to make sure that nothing would happen to Matt. Matt then warns Frank that Fisk's anti-vigilante task force is about to show up soon and that they should get ready.

After a huge fight in the apartment, Matt and Frank can stop the cops, and they also find out that it was Officer Cole North who shot Hector Ayala in the head. When Frank asks Matt to kill Cole, Matt disagrees and says that he won't do it. The two then escape the apartment after a grenade is thrown in there and regroup with Karen.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale also sets up The Punisher special

In the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, Frank Castle’s future in the MCU is teased. Throughout the show, cops have been obsessed with the Punisher and even use his logo. When Frank hears they're at Red Hook, he goes there alone, ready for a fight. He takes down a few but is eventually captured.

Tied to a chair, Officer Powell tells Frank the cops admire him and want him to join them. Frank mocks them instead, so they knock him out. Later, he's shown chained up in Fisk’s prison with others who stood against the Kingpin.

However, in the end-credits scene of the episode, he escapes the prison after killing a cop. Seeing as to how The Punisher is set to have his own special come out on Disney+ next year, fans can certainly expect to see this directly lead into it.

Wilson Fisk kills Commissioner Gallo

A poster for the show (Image via Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again's ending also sees the death of Commissioner Gallo take place. With Fisk continuing to get extreme with his methods, Gallo decides to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court and asks for Sheila's help. However, Sheila sells Gallo out to Kingpin by revealing his true intentions.

Fisk then kidnaps Gallo and gets him to a secret spot where he is surrounded by Fisk's task force. He then makes an example out of Gallo by crushing his death and killing him off in a brutal manner.

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale is streaming on Disney+ right now.

