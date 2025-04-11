Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Next week, a part of the story comes to an end as the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale is set to air soon. Releasing on Disney+ on April 15, 2025, a title for the episode hasn't been revealed by the streamer, but the ninth outing in the series will bring a close to the first season of the show while also laying the groundwork for the second.

Going into the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, fans can certainly expect to see a lot. With Matt Murdock taking a bullet for Wilson Fisk and the truth about Foggy Nelson's death coming out as well, it certainly looks like the show is going to put the characters in a few complicated situations.

Release timing for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale explored

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale will release on Disney+ on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. However, the show will release in different regions at different times. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 15, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

Fans can tune in for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale on Disney+ when it premieres on April 15, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 8

Episode 8 begins with Bullseye being shifted from protected custody to gen pop. It then switches to Matt and Heather arguing about her supporting Fisk and how she is against Daredevil. She then brings up that Matt has been emotionally distant from her, but at the same time receives a letter where Wilson Fisk invites her to a black tie event with a +1. However, Matt is conflicted about going with her.

At the office, Matt then learns that Bullseye has been shifted to gen pop, but has also requested an audience with him. Taken aback by this, Matt decides to go back to Josie's bar, where Foggy was shot by Benjamin Poindexter. There, he discovers that Bullseye didn't shoot Foggy to settle an old score, but he was ordered by someone to shoot him because of the case he was working on.

Matt then visits Bullseye in prison, and Bullseye agrees to give up the person's name, only if Matt agrees to help him get out. However, this leads to Matt slamming his head into a desk, leaving him with a broken tooth, and asking the guard to take him away. With the help of a broken tooth, Bullseye kills the prison guard by shooting at him and escapes from prison.

Matt then visits Heather at the black tie event and learns that it was Vanessa Fisk who ordered Foggy Nelson's death, and he confronts her. However, before he could get more information from her, Bullseye infiltrates the party and takes a shot at Wilson Fisk for transferring him to Gen Pop. Matt saves Fisk in time, but unfortunately takes the bullet for him and collapses to the floor.

What can fans expect from the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

Going into the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, fans can certainly expect to learn more about Foggy Nelson and exactly what Vanessa Fisk had to do with his death. However, not only that, but fans can also expect to see the return of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in the upcoming season finale as his storyline ties in with the corrupt cops as well.

Aside from that, fans can certainly expect to see more of Bullseye and some crumbs towards what season 2 is going to be like.

For further updates, stay tuned.

