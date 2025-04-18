7 best side characters from Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil swings back onto screens with a moody reboot that dials up the drama and dives headfirst into murky moral territory on Disney+. The series follows Matt Murdock—blind lawyer by day, masked vigilante by night—once again brought to life by Charlie Cox.

This time around, things feel different. Grittier, more personal. The city’s darker & the stakes are way higher. Wilson Fisk isn’t just a looming threat—he’s back in power, tightening his grip on New York like a slow chokehold. The law’s not enough.

The fists aren’t either. In between all that, Matt tries to figure out who he is without losing what’s left of his soul.

But what really gives this season its edge? The side characters. Complex, messy, often morally sideways—every one of them adds another crack to the facade. Old allies return with new scars. New faces bring tension, secrets, and a whole lot of baggage. It’s a cocktail of loyalty, betrayal, and raw survival instincts.

Viewers stuck around not just for Daredevil’s punches, but for the layered stories orbiting around him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

Buck Cashman and 6 other best side characters in Daredevil: Born Again

1) Buck Cashman

Buck & Kingpin in the show (Image via Disney+)

James Wesley left a big gap after his death in Daredevil season 1. Poindexter gave it a shot in season 3, but Daredevil: Born Again introduces a new contender—Buck Cashman, played by Arty Froushan.

A nod to Marvel Comics' Bullet, Cashman hasn’t picked up the name yet, but his sniper skills in episode 7, “Art for Art’s Sake,” definitely tease what’s coming.

In the comics, Bullet works closely with Kingpin, and that dynamic’s already playing out on screen. So far, Cashman hasn’t had a ton of screen time, but he’s already nailed the dry humor and loyalty bit. No questions asked, no lines crossed—just full commitment to Mayor Fisk, whether it's behind a desk or in the field.

With the AVTF getting more focus, there’s a good chance Buck’s story picks up in season 2. And if he does step into Bullet’s shoes, that’ll be a solid payoff for long-time fans.

2) Cherry

Still from Episode 7 (Image via Disney+)

Clark Johnson’s Cherry shows up right at the start of Daredevil: Born Again, stepping in as a retired NYPD officer who figures out Matt Murdock’s secret. Instead of walking away, he joins Matt and Kirsten McDuffie as their go-to investigator.

Over the next year, he becomes a trusted part of the team. He’s got potential, but the writing hasn’t done him many favors yet. Here’s hoping season 2 either sharpens his role or makes room for a new investigator—maybe even someone like Jessica Jones—though losing Clark Johnson in the MCU wouldn’t be ideal.

3) Kirsten McDuffie

Kirsten & Matt in the show (Image via Disney+)

Foggy Nelson’s death hit hard, leaving Matt Murdock without his longtime legal partner. With Nelson & Murdock gone, Matt teams up with Kirsten McDuffie, a former Assistant DA played by Nikki M. James. She’s been more than just a colleague—steady support through grief, a loyal friend, and the one who nudged him toward a new relationship with Dr. Heather Glenn.

McDuffie fits right into Daredevil: Born Again. She’s calm but firm, sharp but kind. The type to talk sense when needed, but also keep things grounded when everything’s falling apart.

Her chemistry with Charlie Cox works, and even with limited screen time, she holds her own.

Whether Murdock & McDuffie can keep running under Fisk’s anti-vigilante crackdown is unclear—but if there’s a season 2, more of Kirsten could mean some seriously solid character moments ahead.

4) Dr. Heather Glenn

Still from Episode 1 (Image via Disney+)

Margarita Levieva’s Heather Glenn has quickly become one of the standout new faces in Daredevil: Born Again. As Matt Murdock’s current love interest, she steps into big shoes once worn by Karen Page, Elektra, and others.

But Heather’s role goes beyond romance. She’s tangled up with the show’s darker threads—nearly killed by Muse, and hired as the therapist for Wilson and Vanessa Fisk.

That alone puts her in a tricky spot. Her discomfort with vigilantes clashes with Murdock’s world, and her link to the Fisks might bring trouble fast. She’s basically standing between two ticking time bombs.

If things keep spiraling, Heather could either be a serious liability—or a major player. In the comics, she stuck around for years. If that’s the direction here, expect Heather to become a key bridge between Murdock’s personal and professional chaos.

5) Daniel Blake

Still from Episode 1 (Image via Disney+)

Michael Gandolfini’s Daniel Blake has been one of Daredevil: Born Again’s more curious additions. On the surface, he’s just another aide in Mayor Wilson Fisk’s office, later bumped up to Deputy Mayor for Communications. But the way he moves around Fisk—loyal, almost blindly so—has sparked some real theories.

Some suspect Daniel could be Kingpin’s secret son, possibly a reimagined Richard Fisk or Butch Pharris from the comics. It tracks, especially with Gandolfini and D’Onofrio sharing more than a few facial features.

And since there’s no real comic version of Daniel Blake in this form (the original was a random Martian spy from the ‘'60s), Marvel’s got a clean slate to work with.

That leaves a lot of room for twists. If the theory holds, Daniel could shift from background player to major threat, following Fisk’s legacy, only hungrier.

6) Frank Castle (The Punisher)

Still from Episode 9 (Image via Disney+)

Frank Castle’s return in Daredevil: Born Again is anything but subtle. The Punisher shows up locked, loaded, and ready to tear through the city’s chaos—no questions asked. While Matt Murdock still clings to justice through the courts, Castle couldn’t care less about red tape. His methods are brutal as ever.

But his presence adds weight. Every time he’s on screen, there’s tension. Old-school fans know his complicated history with Daredevil, and Born Again leans into that push-pull. Allies when it counts, enemies when morals clash.

Jon Bernthal slides back into the role like he never left, bringing raw intensity and a quiet sort of pain. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, it lands hard. And with Mayor Fisk tightening the screws on vigilantes, Castle’s return feels like a lit match in a room full of gas.

Whether friend or wildcard, the Punisher’s just getting started in this war.

7) Hector Ayala (The White Tiger)

Still from episode 3 (Image via Disney+)

Hector Ayala, better known as the White Tiger, enters Daredevil: Born Again as one of the show’s most tragic figures. A former vigilante trying to move on, Ayala ends up on trial—wrongfully accused and trapped in a system rigged against him.

Matt Murdock steps in to defend him, hoping to get justice in a courtroom that rarely plays fair. But things take a dark turn just as everything was going well. The trial goes in his favour, but before he could enjoy his freedom, Hector gets shot, right in the middle of the street at night during his patrol of the city as White Tiger.

No dramatic showdown. No final words. Just a senseless end that hits hard. Ayala’s death isn’t just another loss—it’s a gut punch that lingers. It shakes Murdock, rattles the legal team, and makes it clear how thin the line is between redemption and ruin in this city.

Hector’s short-lived presence leaves a mark, acting as a catalyst for Matt to don his costume once again.

Daredevil: Born Again stacks its world with complex, layered side characters who add weight to every twist. From loyal allies to tragic figures, each one leaves a distinct imprint. And if season 2 follows through, these side stories might just become the heart of Hell’s Kitchen’s next big storm.

