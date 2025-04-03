“This is oddly scarier” — Daredevil: Born Again fans on Reddit are stunned by Wilson Fisk's seething hatred, calling it the best arch-enemy dynamic

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, titled Art for Art's Sake, premiered yesterday on April 1, 2025, on Disney+. While the last episode focused more on Matt Murdock and his want of becoming Daredevil again amidst the appearance of Muse and him terrorizing the city, this week, fans get to see more of the villains as Wilson Fisk and Muse take the centre stage.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 to follow. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, fans get to see Wilson Fisk finally react to the fact that Matt Murdock is back as Daredevil. With the revelation filling him up with stress, he reveals to his right-hand man Buck Cashman just how much he hates the masked vigilante. Wilson Fisk does this by recapping his long rivalry with Daredevil and how he demolished his business that he had been building up for 10 years.

The monologue turned out to be a hit among the fans who appreciated how Daredevil: Born Again maintains the arch-enemy dynamic among the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the Kingpin of Crime. In a Reddit thread, fans expressed their appreciation for the moment:

"This might be the most venom I've heard in Fisk's voice, just seething about his hatred for Daredevil. For a dude who we've seen rage out like a gorilla in the past, this is oddly scarier," said one fan on Reddit.

"It's the only real classic "arch-enemies" relationship in the MCU and they milk it for that gloriously," commented another fan in the thread.

"I love how Fisk tried to twist it to make himself seem like an innocent businessman rising up and Matt was just some psycho barging in and hurting his "workers". Part of me at this point wonders if Fisk might actually believe his own lies," said another fan.

"I LOVED this rant about Matt destroying his 10 year business in the making, just a complete reference to the previous show and it was great lol," opined another fan.

"For him, the only reason he believes so fervently in the legal system is he knows first-hand he can easily control it, like having all those corrupt cops on his payroll. Versus vigilantes he can't do sh*t about," shared a user in the thread.

"I love it because this is one of the few times we've seen a long-term rivalry between a comic hero and comic villain in live action and it feels like the comics," added another user in the thread.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the US and other select regions. Fans who have a valid Disney+ subscription can watch the show at no further cost.

The first season of the Daredevil show consists of nine episodes, with seven of them currently streaming on the subscription service right now. Only two episodes of the show remain. A new episode premieres every Tuesday on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

For further updates on Daredevil: Born Again, stay tuned with us.

