10 best fight scenes from the Avengers movies

Fight sequences have become an indispensable element of all the movies falling under the superhero genre, and Marvel's Avengers franchise is no different. The movies from the franchise are known for how they assemble all superheroes together and how they engage in subsequent combat sequences.

MCU’s Avengers franchise is without a doubt one of the most successful franchises, loved by viewers across the globe. The junction of all the superheroes coming and fighting together makes the anticipation very high.

From battle scenes among superheroes to those with ultimate villains, below is a list of some of the best fight sequences of the Avengers movies.

The final battle in Avengers: Endgame and nine other best fight scenes from Avengers movies

1) Hulk vs Thanos in Infinity War

Still from the movie Avengers Infinity War (Image via Marvel Studios)

Infinity War is filled with a lot of action sequences. The film starts with the fight between Hulk and Thanos, one which makes the opening sequence of Infinity War a must-watch.

The Thanos vs Hulk combat scene sets the sombre tone of the film. Viewers see Hulk barely coming on screen after his defeat from Thanos. Infinity War showed how even after all the superheroes came together, it was not enough to equal Thanos.

2) Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver vs The Avengers in Age of Ultron

Still from the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

Age of Ultron is the first film that started multiple villain-attacks on the team. Viewers get to see Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver working for James Spader's Ultron. That led to the powerful twins having a good fight with the team before they turned to the side of good.

Viewers see Quicksilver making hits with his speedster superpower and Wanda controlling the minds of some of the superheroes.

3) Thor Vs Hulk in The Avengers

Still from the movie The Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

When fights ensue between superheroes, it gives viewers an idea of their powers. The film showed us a fight between two of the most powerful superheroes, Thor and Hulk. The connection between them was Loki, and he helped viewers in witnessing one of the most violent rampages of Hulk.

Although there was no clear winner, yet the rivalry sort of continued in later parts and it especially became memorable in Thor: Ragnarok. Viewers get to see an epic showdown between Thor and Hulk in battle ring and Loki sort of gets his humorous closure.

4) The Raid at Hydra’s HQ in Age of Ultron

Still from the Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most exciting team-up moments is clearly when the team comes along to raid the last HYDRA base. The raid happens quite early in the film and shows how the team has improved coordination among themselves since 2012.

Viewers see Captain America, Iron Man and Hawkeye getting their moments to shine. Those who love to see an engaging opening sequence can watch this part again.

5) Dr. Strange and Iron Man vs Titans in Infinity War

Still from the movie Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most surprising action sequences in Infinity War happens when we see Doctor Strange and Iron Man try to defeat the Titans, who just landed on Earth.

Despite a great action sequence, viewers see a merger of characters from different walks of life. One believes in science and machines while the other one in spiritual powers and various dimensions affecting life.

6) The team makes New York their battlefield in The Avengers (2012)

Still from the movie The Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

This was the first film of the franchise. Seeing all the heroes come together for the first time is what makes it special for the viewers. We see characters using their power to defeat Loki’s evil plans and then finally standing out as a team.

New York becomes their battleground and a never-seen before action coordination come live in front of the viewers. The film showed the world that shared movie universes could be successful, and many franchises tried to copy it.

7) Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War

Still from the movie The Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel Studios)

This fight sequence stands out because of the entries made by individual heroes. Viewers see Thor in the ultimate Thunder God mode and Captain America in a new look. However, what stands out is the surprising element of the ending, which viewers were sad to witness.

Firstly, there is a scene where Captain America has a fun interaction with Groot. However, it is soon followed by Thanos crushing Vision and then eventually winning the battle and eliminating half of the life on Earth.

8) Battle of Sokovia in Age of Ultron

Still from the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron ( Image via Marvel Studios)

The Battle of Sokovia in the Age of Ultron had a lot of highlight moments that stayed with viewers for a long time. Viewers see Wanda becoming an avenger. Moreover, they also witness Quicksilver dying to save Hawkeye.

Despite an emotional outbreak for some characters, the team has its moments of brilliant action. Age of Ultron did not get the expected reception, but eventually became a fan favourite in MCU because it achieved higher ratings much later after it got released.

9) Hulk versus the Hulkbuster in Age of Ultron

Still from the movie Age of Ultron ( Image via Marvel Studios)

Age of Ultron had a lot of hero versus hero fights and one of the most interesting ones was between Hulk and Hulkbuster. The fight is action-packed, humorous and entertaining to watch. Hulkbuster’s armour allows Iron Man to match the Hulk's raw strength, which proves how brilliant Stark is in creating robotic machines.

This step became necessary after viewers see Hulk getting controlled by Scarlet Witch to fight the team. Hulkbuster certainly became a rescue measure, which was effectively used later in the movie.

10) Endgame’s final battle

Still from the movie Endgame (Image via Marvel Studios)

It is one of the best team-up moments in the history of cinema, and it still gives viewers goosebumps. The sequence felt like a series of comic books made real on the screen. Almost every possible hero in the franchise was pulled into the fight, with many getting at least a moment to shine.

From a Mjolnir-wielding Captain America to Spiderman and Iron Man reuniting, hugging each other and sharing an emotional moment, the whole sequence is filled with a lot of memorable moments. In the end, viewers see the sad demise of Iron Man.

Viewers are welcome to go through this list of best fight sequences in The Avengers franchise and choose to rewatch a sequence of their liking.

