“Kim K in the middle is insane”— Netizens outraged as Kim Kardashian takes center over Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in new poster for ‘ALL’s FAIR’

The official poster of upcoming series ALL's FAIR was dropped on Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, featuring Kim Kardashian in the center. The legal drama will release on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.

Even though the six main cast members were present in the poster, netizens noticed that Kardashian was placed in front of other stars such as Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. Some viewers criticized Ryan Murphy, the writer, director, and executive producer of the series, for this poster.

One user wrote on X:

"Tried not to be a hater but kim k in the middle is insane ryan murphy needs to be jailed cause this is a recession indicator."

"How are the real actors on the side?!?" another user asked.

"putting kim front and center of emmy and oscar winning actresses is crazy," one user wrote.

Multiple users continued to question the choice to put Kim at the center, considering the experience of her co-stars.

"many questions but first thought is why Kim in the center when the real actresses are in the back ?" another person commented.

"This is disturbing. The careers, expertise, and mastery of everyone to the left and right of Kim greatly outweigh her. It’s kind of insulting," another tweeted.

"I love Kim down but Sarah Paulson should be in the front," a person wrote.

On the other hand, Kim Karshadian's fans defended her, stating that she's the protagonist and hence, she's placed at the center.

"because she's the main protagonist...," a fan wrote.

"kim is an icon," another person mentioned.

"Becos he specifically made the show for Kim," a netizen commented.

The show is set to release in fall this year, but a specific date hasn't been revealed yet.

More about ALL's FAIR, starring Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and more

ALL's FAIR features a group of female divorce attorneys who open their own practice. The show's official description reads:

“A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

The teaser for the series was released on Tuesday, May 13.

Along with Kim Kardashian, ALL's FAIR stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson are also executive producers on this project.

Ryan Murphy serves as the director, executive producer, and co-writer. Moreover, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine are the other writers and executive producers.

Sarah Paulson opens up on working with Kim Kardashian

Sarah Paulson at the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center. (Image via Getty)

During an interview with ExtraTV, released on May 13, 2025, Sarah Paulson spoke about her experience of working with Kim Kardashian on ALL's FAIR. She said:

“She's such a pro in every respect, and always really calm and relaxed and game and fun and smart and curious — all the things you want out of anybody who's sort of really venturing into something for the first time.”

Paulson also shared how she and her other co-stars went to Kim's mother Kris Jenner's house to watch Fatal Attraction. They watched it with Glenn Close, who was the lead in the 1987 movie, and co-starred in ALL's FAIR.

