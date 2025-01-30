“Oh the beyhive isn’t gonna like this” — Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian seemingly channeling Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ persona for her upcoming project

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted on the set of her upcoming project, All’s Fair, in Los Angeles, and the pictures of her smashing a car window have since gone viral. Donned in a yellow dress, social media users are now comparing her pictures with Beyonce’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, and are claiming that Kim is channelling her from that era.

In the pictures, alongside the gown, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing black velvet gloves, and a diamond necklace, as she hits the glass of a car with a baseball bat. An Instagram user, @theshaderoom, uploaded the images on the platform, which received several responses from the masses.

“Oh the beyhive isn’t gonna like this,” one comment stated.

Kim's pictures from All's Fair's set go viral, as netizens compare her look to Beyonce's: Details and reactions of the masses explored. (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, others made several jokes.

Many continued their comparision of the SKIMS founder with Beyonce.

For the uninitiated, social media users are comparing Kim Kardashian’s pictures with Beyonce’s Hold Up music video from her 2016 album Lemonade. In the video, the singer is seen hitting cars, as she wears a bright yellow dress.

While social media users continue to comment on Kim’s appearance and compare her with Beyonce, neither the reality star nor the singer has yet commented on the reactions of the masses.

All’s Fair stars Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts

All’s Fair is an upcoming legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

As per L'Officiel USA, Kim Kardashian stars in All’s Fair as a top divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in LA, navigating high-profile messy breakups in this legal drama.

While the series will premiere on Hulu, the makers have not confirmed the release date. The series is created by Ryan Murphy, who has also created other shows like Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, Monster, and many others.

Kim was last seen in American Horror Story in the last year, where she played the role of Siobhan Corbyn. Prior to that, she was seen in The Kardashians, which was a reboot of her hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In previous years, Kim has also featured on other shows like Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Dash Dolls and others.

