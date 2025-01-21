"Game recognizes game" - Netizens react as Kim Kardashian posts photo of Melania Trump in her inaugural outfit

Media personality Kim Kardashian shared her support for first lady Melania Trump. Kardashian took to her Instagram stories on Monday, January 20, 2025, to share a photo of Melania's ensemble during Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as she arrived at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C.

Melania met Joe and Jill Biden outside the White House before heading for the swearing-in ceremony. She wore a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat paired with an ivory scarf and a wide-brimmed top hat.

Kardashian's photo came as a surprise as the reality TV star has previously kept her political views private.

As the photo went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"game recognizes game."

Many criticized Kim Kardashian, one even stating she is on the wrong side of history. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Karma will get to her eventually," one wrote.

"But they wanted me to feel bad about a kardashian not to long ago when they're always in the wrong side of history," another added.

"it’s time we realize their whole family are republicans and we shouldn’t support any of them," a user commented.

Others praised Melania Trump's look.

"Tbf melania ate," one noted.

"celebrities showing their true colours," another remarked.

"Kardashians know jealousy is the worst enemy of any woman! So, they prefer to celebrate the success of other women!," a person reacted.

Kim Kardashian is good friends with Ivanka Trump

While Kim Kardashian didn't officially endorse a political candidate during the 2024 U.S. elections. She met Donald Trump at the Oval Office during his first term to advocate for commuting Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence (she was convicted for her involvement in a 1996 cocaine trafficking organization in Memphis and sentenced to life). At the time, Kardashian took to her X account to write:

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense."

A month later, Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence (effective immediately).

In 2020, she lobbied for the release of three female prisoners jailed for drug-related and white-collar crimes. In February of the same year, Trump agreed to reduce the sentences of the three women-Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.

Trump has previously criticized Kim Kardashian. During a November 2023 rant on Truth Social, he called the TV personality "World’s most overrated celebrity." He added that the only reason he helped Kardashian "with prisoner commutation" was because they were "deserving." He stated:

"I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now."

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, shares a friendly relationship with Trump. West met with him at the White House during his first term and even attended dinner with him and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

However, Kardashian is good friends with Ivanka Trump. Per a report by Hola.com, they have been friends for years and have been frequently photographed together. They initially bonded over motherhood but continued to keep in touch.

Kim Kardashian has not publicly reacted to the comments.

