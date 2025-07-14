"Her mother didn't get the message"—Perez Hilton reacts after Bhad Bhabie accuses mom of letting her "get r*ped at 6" by boyfriend & stealing money

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on rapper Bhad Bhabie, who accused her mother of allowing her to be r*ped by her boyfriend, and stealing her money.

Reviewing Bhad Bhabie's claims on his YouTube video, posted on July 13, Hilton shared that the rapper had previously used her social media to tell her mother, Barbara Bregoli, that she "wants nothing more to do with her."

However, Hilton argued that her mother still doesn't seem to understand, as the rapper again told her to leave her "alone."

"And earlier this week, I shared with you all that [Bhad Bhabie] took to her social media to publicly tell her mother she wants nothing more to do with her. Remember? Well, maybe her mother didn't get the message because today Bhad Bhabie, A.K.A Danielle Bregoli, once again took to her social media," Hilton stated.

On July 13, Danielle took to her Instagram story to call out her mother, revealing that after Monday, she would lose control over one percent of the "trust."

She further claimed that she also plans to sell the house that is in her name, and asked her mother to leave her "alone."

"You can no longer steal my money. Who wakes up and harass people. Where was this energy when you allowed me to get r*ped at 6 by your BF," Bhad Bhabie stated.

Reacting to the Gucci Flip Flops rapper's claims, Hilton remarked,

"I have a lot more understanding and compassion for her. I would like to think she still has some money. She has enough resources to go to therapy. I think that would be a really good thing."

"Wow, those are expensive" — Perez Hilton reacts to Bhad Bhabie's claim of giving her mother "two Benzes" and a "Bentley"

On another YouTube video, posted on July 10, Perez Hilton reacted to Bhad Bhabie telling her mother to "stay out" of her life and claiming she gifted her a "million-dollar" house, along with "two Benzes" and a Bentley.

"Wow, those are expensive. One Bentley? Even more expensive.," Hilton remarked.

The rapper further claimed that Barbara is still on "payroll," and told her to stop "harassing" her and her friends.

"And stop spreading false stories to the media outlet because you're mad. You no longer have control over my life. Get over it. Please stay out of my life, Barbara," the rapper wrote.

Reacting to Danielle's Instagram story, Hilton further remarked,

"I think that last line hurts the most. 'Please stay out of my life, Barbara.' Not just because she doesn't want her in her life anymore, but because instead of saying mom, mommy, mother, she called her Barbara."

Hilton further speculated that since the rapper is asking her mother to "stay away" from her, it implies she wouldn't let her see her daughter Kali Love, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

"And it's not just her life. This also implies that Barbara is now not going to be able to see her granddaughter unless Barbara goes around her daughter and sees her granddaughter through the baby daddy, which would upset Bhad Bhabie even more. We know her, right?" Hilton added.

This isn't the first time Danielle has raised this issue. On the August 11 episode of the Dinner With The Don podcast, she opened up about her mother's ex-boyfriend allegedly molesting her from age 3 to 6.

