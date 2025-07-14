"Ouch!"—Perez Hilton quips as Tom Brady snubs reports claiming he won't "start a relationship" with Sofia Vergara because she's "older"

In his recent blog post, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on Tom Brady's representative addressing rumours that Brady refused to date Sofia Vergara as "she is older and stuck in her ways."

On July 11, the American columnist and blogger shared that Brady's representative issued a statement to People Magazine in response to a report by the Daily Mail, which cited an insider claiming,

"[Tom Brady] sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn’t going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways. He knows he could only take her in small doses."

In response to the outlet's insider, Perez Hilton remarked,

"Ouch! SO harsh! Especially considering they’re only five years apart! But he DOES always go for younger women! But is this f**kboy locker room talk even real??"

On July 10, Brady's representative rejected the outlet's claims, stating that Brady "would never" say that the Modern Family alum is "too old" for him.

"Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," the representative added.

In response to Brady's representative's claims, Hilton praised Sofia Vergara, calling her "one of the most beautiful women to walk this Earth".

"But… he wouldn’t be the first guy to treat an amazing woman terribly. So was that report BS? Or is this just Tom trying to save face to preserve his summer fling??" Perez Hilton added.

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara make headlines for starting a "summer romance" — Reports

On July 9, a report by Page Six cited insiders who claimed that Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are beginning a "summer romance." The duo was spotted for the first time in early July on the Luminara, a luxury superyacht launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, along with other A-listers.

On July 2, Vergara posted a series of pictures from the launch party on her Instagram handle, including one where she and Brady are seated together at a table while singer J. Balvin kisses her on the side of her head.

Sofia Vergara, J Balvin, and Tom Brady (Image via Instagram @sofiavergara)

A source told the outlet that during the two-night yacht event, which departed from Rome, Brady even requested to sit next to the Hot Pursuit star. They also added that the duo spent time in Ibiza together after the extravagant superyacht launch party.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," the source stated.

However, on July 9, TMZ cited sources claiming that although both stars are single, they are "definitely" not dating, and sources familiar with the situation described their relationship as nothing more than a "summer fling."

It is worth noting that neither Sofia Vergara nor Tom Brady has made any official statements about their relationship.

Tom Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. They share two children.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara was first married to Joe Gonzalez from 1990 to 1993. They share one son, Manolo. The actress then married Joe Manganiello in November 2015, but the couple divorced in April 2024.

