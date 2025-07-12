In photos: 5 best looks of Sofia Vergara

Modern Family and Griselda fame, Sofia Vergara, is known for her daring and figure-flattering style, incorporating current trends and a touch of her South American roots. She opts for glitz and bold colors, with plunging necklines and sky-high stilettoes for her red carpet appearances.

Vergara started her career as a model, featuring in a Pepsi commercial in 1992, as a 17-year-old. She then moved to the United States and began featuring in Spanish television shows before her big break as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family. The actor was nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes for her performance, with several awards to her name as a part of the show's ensemble.

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars, her best looks have constantly made heads turn on the red carpet.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. This list is in no particular order.

2012 Emmys, 2016 Oscars, and other best Sofia Vergara fashion moments

1) 74th Golden Globe Awards, January 2017 (Zuhair Murad gold gown)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Sofia Vergara walked the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet in style. With see-through sheer fabric, intricate golden embroidery, and full-length, cut-out sleeves, the Zuhair Murad gown shimmered delicately, giving the illusion of being embroidered on her. The figure-hugging silhouette flared out into a glistening train.

The actor let the gown do all the talking, showing off a high neckline with a slick, pulled-back ponytail. She paired the outfit with metallic, multi-tiered earrings and dark lipstick for a more edgy glam. She was nominated for her role as Gloria Pritchett in the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

2) 64th Emmy Awards, May 2012 (Zuhair Murad teal gown)

Vergara (fourth from left) at the 2012 Emmys red carpet (Image via Getty)

Sofia Vergara dazzled at the 2012 Emmys in head-to-toe sequins. The Zuhair Murad teal number included a body-hugging silhouette, with a sweetheart neckline and halter straps. The shimmery train gave the actor the illusion of mermaid-like fluidity as she walked the carpet. The peek-a-boo window on the back added a touch of boldness to the overall look.

The actor adorned herself with diamond jewelry by Neil Lane worth over 175 carats--pear-shaped tiered earrings, a serpentine bracelet, and a stone-studded ring--to glam up the gown. The look came together with elegantly styled wavy hair falling over her shoulder. Vergara was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Modern Family.

3) 88th Academy Awards, February 2016 (Marchesa Navy gown)

Sofia Vergara at the 88th Annual Academy Awards (Image via Getty)

The actor went for more subtle glam on the Oscars red carpet in a midnight blue Marchesa gown. The combination of the pleated satin corset and the tuille, slightly see-through skirt, created a flowing silhouette. The look was accentuated with intricate stone detailing along the plunging sweetheart neckline.

The Modern Family alum paired the gown with Lorraine Schwartz flowing diamond earrings encrusted with a single blue stone, and a chunky blue diamond ring. Her low, voluminous ponytail and a pop of bright lipstick elevated the elegance of the outfit.

4) Albie Awards, September 2023 (Nadine Merabi jumpsuit)

The actor attended the 2023 Albie Awards (Image via Getty)

Sofia Vergara swapped out flowing gowns for a power suit-inspired fit at the 2023 Albie Awards. The Nadine Merabi strapless jumpsuit was decked in sequins and came with a jacket that the actor carried casually like an accessory. The outfit featured her signature style with a plunging neckline and snug silhouette.

The outfit was paired with bright and flowy jagged earrings and a classic stone-encrusted bracelet. The look gained an edginess with a bright lip and dark eye makeup that the actor is known for. The actor was present to honor the award winners, hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Clooney Foundation for Justice.

5) 65th Emmy Awards, September 2013 (Vera Wang red gown)

Sofia Vergara at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Sofia Vergara stunned in a custom-made Vera Wang number, complete with silk and lace fabric that trailed behind her as she made a grand entrance. The plunging neckline and mermaid silhouette gave her a royal look, elevated by the intricate lace detailing and a structured corset belt.

The actor paired the delicate monochromatic gown with a tiered, multi-colored pair of stone earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. Her hair was in elegant waves over her shoulder, and her rosy makeup added depth to her look. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Watch Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

