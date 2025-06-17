Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Net worth: ‘Modern Family’ star’s fortune explored as she comes out as bisexual

American actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who is best known for playing the role of Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, came out as bisexual on June 16, 2025, via an Instagram post. She has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In her caption, the 18-year-old wished her 1.5 million followers “happy pride” while confirming in her reel that she is bi and not gay, according to speculations.

“Happy Pride month to all and to all a goodnight. hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride [rainbow emoji],” the caption read.

Meanwhile, in her reel, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons appeared and lip-synced to dialogues from Modern Family, starring Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett.

In the scene, Vergara’s character was heard saying to Anderson-Emmons’ Lily, “You are Vietnamese,” to which the latter replied, “No, I am not. I am gay, I am gay!”

Hearing this, Jesse’s Mitchell said, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!" After enacting the scene, lip-syncing Lily’s lines, and laughing, Aubrey could be seen coming out as bi.

“People keep joking so much abt me being gay, when I literally am (I’m bi),” her video’s text read.

In the wake of her latest revelation, Aubrey’s fans extended their support in the comment section of her post. She has been using she/ they pronouns for a while, according to IMDb.

Exploring more about Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ fortune

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined Modern Family in its third season in 2011 when she was only four years old and was a regular until the show’s end in 2020 with its 11th season.

She played the role of Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the daughter of the gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet). They adopt Lily as a baby from Vietnam.

Aubrey earned the majority of her fortune from her appearance on Modern Family for nine seasons, and currently has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The child actor reportedly earned $35,000 per episode from 2011 to 2017, and later $70,000 each episode between 2018 to 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Santa Monica native also earned part of her wealth from appearing in the short films Child Star Psychology 2 and Distance in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Born to Amy Anderson and Kent Emmons in June 2007, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also appeared in the 2012 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade.

The winner of the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in a comedy series in 2012, 2013, and 2014, Anderson-Emmons also became the youngest person to appear on the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012 and 2013.

Aubrey, who celebrated turning 18 earlier this month, is currently pursuing a career as a singer. So far, she has released the indie-pop song Telephones and Traffic under the pseudonym Frances Anderson on May 23, 2025.

She is slated to release the single Don’t Forget Me on June 27, 2025. She is also a rising TikTok star.

