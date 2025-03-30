10 funniest Modern Family episodes to rewatch

Steven Levitan’s Modern Family is a classic mockumentary that follows the lives of three families. The ups and downs, the fun and sadness, and all the small and big wins and tribulations are all recorded in an unedited documentary style. Modern Family ran for 11 seasons and ended its run in 2020.

Modern Family is known for its lovable characters and hilarious moments. From Alex’s graduation ceremony to the Halloween-themed episodes, there are many moments in the sitcom that make viewers come back to watch the show again and again.

Modern Family stars popular actors like Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neil, and many more. The show even won 22 Emmys throughout its run in multiple categories. It is a tough choice to list down some of the most hilarious moments from Modern Family, but here are some of the most hilarious moments of the show that viewers can’t resist rewatching.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and is ranked in no particular order.

Little Bo Bleep, Hit & Run, and eight funniest episodes to rewatch from Modern Family

1) Our Children, Ourselves! : Season 2 Episode 12

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) chemistry is charming, lovable, and hilarious in many places. One such instance occurs when Mitchell meets his ex-girlfriend in this episode of Modern Family. At first glance, it appears that Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend has a son who even has red hair, just like Mitchell.

Mitchell, feeling guilty about this whole thing, tries to do the right thing by giving a gift to his supposed son. However, it turns out that he was not his son; he was the current boyfriend of Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend, and he has dwarfism. The boyfriend understandably gets offended by seeing the gift, which is a baseball glove that says little slugger, and this becomes one of the most awkward moments of the show.

2) The One That Got Away: Season 2, Episode 24

Still from the show Modern Family( Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

Phil (Ty Burrell) tries to stir an old rivalry by pretending Gloria (Sofia Vergara) is his wife. However, when the old rival points out how he always thought Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil would end up together, this makes Phil appreciate Claire more.

The constant trials of Phil to make his old rival jealous by being with Gloria are downright embarrassing and include a series of awkward blunders, which makes this moment in Modern Family quite hilarious. The show mostly uses such embarrassing moments to create humor that sticks with viewers for a long time.

3) Fizbo: Season 1, Episode 9

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

In this episode, Cameron dresses up as Fizbo the clown for Luke Dunphy’s (Nolan Gould) birthday party. However, nothing goes according to the plan, and chaos leads to Luke injuring his arm. The continuous chaotic events are hilarious to watch, and Cameron’s Fizbo avatar makes some of the moments even more funny.

A birthday gone wrong may be the whole premise of the episode. However, the limelight of the episode is Mitchell standing up for Cameron at the gas station when one of the customers is rude to him, even though Mitchell is annoyed with Cameron because of the chaos at the party and his clown avatar.

4) Airport 2010: Season 1, Episode 22

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

Imagine a couple's vacation turning into a chaotic family vacation. Well, this episode has all such moments around this plot. Gloria treats Jay (Ed O'Neill) to a vacation in Hawaii. Jay thinks this is a romantic getaway, but it turns out to be a family trip.

This episode has constant moments of chaos that accompany air travel with a larger group. It's filled with now-classic moments throughout and also features a disgruntled Jay’s best performance.

5) Hit & Run: Season 3, Episode 5

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

Consider three stories coming together, each one of them creating chaos and laughter like never before. In this episode, we see Gloria trying to help Jay and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) manage their stress at work and school.

Meanwhile, Phil and Claire argue with a councilman, whereas Mitch and Cam have to catch the guys who scratched their car and ran away. All these separate character plots combine at the end to give a hilarious ride.

6) Little Bo Bleep: Season 3, Episode 13

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

There are multiple instances of Stella-Gloria’s battles and love. However, the most hilarious moment between them has to be when Jay worries about his dog Stella because she keeps jumping into the pool without knowing how to swim. Jay blames Gloria for Stella’s suicidal behavior, since Gloria doesn’t like Stella and always screams at her.

In the end, Jay puts a life vest on Stella so she can swim in the pool without drowning. Stella immediately goes to the filter of the pool, and Manny finds out that the reason she was jumping in the pool all along was to reach her stuck dog toy. Gloria sees Stella jumping in the pool, and she also jumps in it to save Stella, creating one of the most hilarious and sweet moments of Modern Family.

7) Mother's Day: Season 2, Episode 21

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

The funniest moments usually in the sitcoms come when tough characters do something very dramatic. It's Mother's Day, and Claire and Gloria want to spend time with their kids. However, the nonstop complaints during the hike push Claire over the edge.

Meanwhile, Jay and Phil are preparing a Mother's Day feast together, and Jay accidentally finds his mother's old secret recipe book and starts crying. Jay's sudden outburst and Claire & Gloria's constant love-hate fight make this episode a hilarious and emotional watch.

8) The Butler’s Escape: Season 4, Episode 4

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

Throughout Modern Family, Cam is known for going overboard, and in this episode he does it again. Cam is hired as a music teacher, and he wears a sweater with a giant music note on his first day. He starts by teaching simple songs, but he doesn’t realize it is a class for teenagers, not for children.

Students get embarrassed and awkward at Cam’s way of teaching. Gradually, the lessons of Cam’s explanation of music get worse and creepier. This whole sequence starts becoming embarrassing for Cam but extremely hilarious for the viewers.

9) The Wedding (Part 1): Season 5, Episode 23

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

In this episode of Modern Family, same-sex marriage in California is made legal, and Mitchell and Cam are all set to legally marry. However, the couple faces a list of challenges, the major one being a dry-cleaning mix-up.

They race to pick up the right tuxedo only to discover a closed sign. Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) comes to the rescue and plans to make things right but in turn creates more problems. Somehow, Lily ends up riding the conveyor belt like a carousel, while Mitch and Cam are anxious and try various ways to rescue her.

After quite a struggle, they do reclaim the tux and their daughter. However, there are a few more problems left to solve; this whole sequence of constant chaos leading up to Mitch & Cam’s marriage makes this whole episode very hilarious.

10) Caught in the Act: Season 2, Episode 13

Still from the show Modern Family (Image via 20th Century Fox Television)

It’s Phil and Claire’s anniversary, and their children have planned a few surprises for them. The Dunphy children attempt to surprise their parents with breakfast in bed for the anniversary. However, they find their parents making love, which causes a chain of reactions. Phil & Claire’s humiliated reaction, Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Alex’s (Ariel Winter) mortified reaction, and Luke’s confused reaction.

This entire sequence is hilariously crafted, which even made them win an Emmy. The storyline is not only funny but also poignant as the kids realize that the healthy intimate life of their parents means that they still love each other passionately.

Viewers looking to enjoy hilarious episodes of the show are welcome to go through the list and rewatch old episodes and can relive those moments by streaming the funniest episodes of Modern Family on Hulu and Peacock.

