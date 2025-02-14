Comedian Jeff Dye says Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland "hated" him and was "rude to everyone" on a movie set

Comedian Jeff Dye has claimed that actress Sarah Hyland was "rude to everyone" on the set of their 2019 film The Wedding Year. Dye made the allegations during a recent appearance on The George Janko Show, describing Hyland as a "tyrant" and asserting that she disliked him in particular.

During the podcast episode, released on February 13, Dye, 42, discussed his brief time working on The Wedding Year as the husband of Anna Camp's character. Despite being on set for only a short period, Dye claimed that Hyland, the film's lead actress, made a negative impression on him.

"In the time that I had to be on set, Sarah Hyland was the lead. She was rude to everyone."

He went on to describe Hyland, 34, as a "pretty woman who chain-smokes and is terrible." Dye further alleged that Hyland took issue with extras eating food from the craft services table.

"She was annoyed that some extras wanted some f–king free granola bars … like it was in her kitchen or something," he said.

Jeff Dye claims Sarah Hyland was difficult on set

Jeff Dye also claimed that Hyland "hated" him and once told him, "You're what is wrong with people." He speculated that her dislike stemmed from the fact that he is a man, saying she "is not used to masculine energy of any sort."

Dye recounted another incident in which Hyland reportedly gathered the cast and crew to watch the trailer for the 2019 live-action Dumbo film on her phone. He described a hierarchy on set and claimed,

“They’re all in this hierarchy of Hollywood where it’s like, she’s No. 1 on the call sheet, [so] we have to, like, pander to her. If she’s mean to us, just let her be mean to us, and if she’s sad, pretend like it’s OK that she’s sad.”

He claimed that Sarah Hyland became emotional while watching the trailer, at which point he blurted out, "That looks gay." Dye admitted that he did not mean it and only wanted to ruin the moment, adding that he had ruined her showpiece.

The comedian stated that he wasn't the only person on set who found Hyland unpleasant.

"I checked in with everybody, and they all said she was mean," he claimed.

He went so far as to suggest that the cast and crew bonded over their shared negative experiences with her.

"I think, actually, people found camaraderie in hating her. Like, she was the island."

Despite his criticism of Hyland, Jeff Dye had praise for others involved in the film, including director Robert Luketic and co-star Anna Camp.

"I would work with [Luketic] anytime ever again. Me and Anna Camp became good buddies after that. Like, she's awesome."

When asked whether he was concerned about the repercussions of his comments, Dye responded, "Don't care at all," asserting that he was "just being honest."

Hyland, who is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, has not publicly responded to Jeff Dye's claims.

The Wedding Year, in which she starred alongside Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, and Anna Camp, received a limited theatrical release in 2019 and garnered mixed reviews.

