Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez looks completely different in new Cobra Kai premiere photos

Actor Rico Rodriguez made an appearance at Cobra Kai's final season premiere. With the premiere taking place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, many of the show's stars, like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, and more, were present. It was surely a huge night that brought out many stars as the show came to an end.

Ad

However, Rico Rodriguez's appearance at the Cobra Kai premiere did turn quite a lot of heads as well. While he is well known for his stint as a child actor in Modern Family, where his performance was beloved by many, the actor was almost unrecognizable at the Cobra Kai premiere.

Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez sports a beard and long hair at the Cobra Kai premiere

Rico Rodriguez at the premiere (Image via Getty)

Alongside the stars of Cobra Kai, actor Rico Rodriguez was invited to the event taking place at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Stepping out with his sister Rani Rodriguez at the event, the actor who shot to fame at 10 years by playing Manny in Modern Family was unrecognizable in this brand-new look that certainly left fans shocked.

Ad

Trending

Sporting a beard and long curly hair, Rico looked completely different than how fans have known him since Modern Family ended in 2020. Now 26 years old, the actor used to usually sport a short haircut—and that's how his character in Modern Family looked as well—but it certainly looks like Rodriguez has grown into this look.

Rodriguez wore a black T-shirt and jeans with a denim jacket and a simple chain around his neck to complete his look. However, it wasn't only his look that stunned fans from the Cobra Kai season finale premiere. Actors Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser were confirmed to be engaged as well during the event when the actress was seen wearing a ring.

Ad

They shortly confirmed their engagement online later.

Rico Rodriguez's career during and after Modern Family explored

Ad

Modern Family premiered in 2009, and catapulted Rodriguez to fame. Playing the role of Manny Delgado in the show—Gloria's son from her first marriage—fans fell in love with the character. Presented as an outgoing and somewhat self-conscious kid, the role ended up earning Rodriguez four Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

He would go on to play the role for the entirety of the series. Talking about his time on the show, the actor shared this back on Instagram in April 2020:

Ad

"Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone’s eyes."

Ad

However, ever since the show ended, Rico Rodriguez has taken a break from starring in any more films and shows. Following the show's ending, he has only made appearances as himself on Nickelodeon's The Substitute and Unfiltered.

Fans can stream the final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback