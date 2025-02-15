Who plays Moon Taylor in Cobra Kai season 6? Everything to know about the actor behind the role

The finale of Cobra Kai season 6 released on Netflix on February 13, 2025, marking the end of the martial arts comedy-drama show. From brand-new cameos to plot twists, the last installment has a lot in store for its fans.

One of the recurring characters in the show is Moon Taylor. Portrayed by Hannah Kepple, Moon is a student of West Valley High School who was initially introduced as a friend of Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane). While she is not one of the students from the Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do dojos, she is part of the bigger social circle.

For the unversed, Hannah Kepple was born on November 20, 2000. The 24-year-old American actress has also starred in Just Beyond and The Class. She has appeared as Emily in Tell Me Your Secrets and Kristy Ray in Your Worst Nightmare.

She is active on social media, and her Instagram handle is @hannahkepple where she currently has 735K followers. She has shared pictures from the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 on her account.

Moon Taylor's character arc in Cobra Kai explored

Moon Taylor is part of the popular girl clique in Cobra Kai season 1. She joins her best friend, Yasmine in making fun of Aisha but slowly begins to show signs of independent thinking.

Season 2 sees Moon evolve into a free-spirited girl. She distances herself from Yasmine and begins dating Hawk (Jacob Bertrand). She tries to persuade Hawk to embrace his true self instead of acting tough to fit in with the members of Cobra Kai. Hawk's aggressive behavior eventually leads Moon to break up with him.

In season 3, Moon hosts a party where she encourages students of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai to be friendly with each other. Unfortunately, that does not work out. She moves on from Hawk and begins dating Piper. Later in season 4, Moon acknowledges Hawk's personal growth after he redeems himself and wins the All Valley Tournament.

Although her screen time has become less, she continues to be a supportive friend and encourages everyone to make peace. In Cobra Kai season 6, Moon is back as the hopeful and peace-loving girl she has been for the last few seasons.

Hannah Kepple was not surprised by Moon's breakup with Hawk in Cobra Kai season 2

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk in Cobra Kai season 2 (Image via Cobra Kai)

During an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet on November 5, 2020, Hannah Kepple talked about her character's decisions. She discussed a storyline where viewers saw Moon breaking up with Hawk because of his bullying nature towards his former friends. Kepple said that she was proud of Moon for making that decision. She added:

"I was really proud of her. I thought that was a great Moon moment for her to step away from the crowd and what the popular people might think and really decide for her own what she wants in her life and the people she wants to surround herself with."

Season 4 sees Moon and Hawk get back on good terms after Hawk leaves Cobra Kai.

Moon Taylor's mother had a cameo appearance in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

One of the surprise cameos in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is of Moon Taylor's mother Winnie Taylor, portrayed by Elizabeth Berkley. The character has been mentioned a few times throughout the show. With a fascination for Japanese culture, Winnie is a wanderer type of person who appears in the Cobra Kai season 6 episode Rattled.

Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) set Winnie up with Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to go on a double date with them. Chozen is initially reluctant to engage with Winnie in her conversation about tarot reading and reiki treatments.

They find common ground when the topic of reality television comes up. It turns out that they both love Storage Wars. This tones down some of the tension between them. Since Cobra Kai season 6 is the finale, it is unlikely that they will be seen together again.

Cobra Kai season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

