"Dude was annoying as hell"— This new character in Cobra Kai season 6 faces fan fury for being one of the most frustrating addition

Part 2 of Cobra Kai season 6 was released as scheduled, with its 5 episodes dropping on Netflix on November 15, 2024. Since then, fans have been buzzing about the various developments in the latest episodes of the popular series.

While some character and plot elements introduced in the latest episodes have garnered widespread praise, others have come under fire. One character, in particular, has been facing the fury of fans.

Long-time admirers of the show have slammed Demetri Alexopoulos for the character arc he has received over the length of the series. The latest episodes in part 2 have only added to fans’ frustration with the character, leading many to take to social media platforms to express their agitation.

On Reddit, for instance, fans have started a discussion on why the character of Demetri feels so annoying in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. In a post made on November 18, 2024, a Reddit user remarked that the character was always “annoying as hell,” but in the latest episodes, the writers have “regressed him” further.

This remark was almost unanimously agreed upon, and many more fans chimed in to comment on the frustrating character arc of Demetri.

“he was doing everything wrong in this part 😅😅couldnt get his act right on or off the mat lmao,” wrote one user.

“Blames everything on Eli for all the shitty things he himself does 😭” remarked another fan.

“I’ll never understand why he cheated on the girlfriend he practically worships. Her name on his phone is literally ‘My Goddess Yasmine’ 💀” said another fan.

Thus, it is quite clear from these reactions that Demetri Alexopoulos has been an unpopular character in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. His antics have irritated some fans so much that they have gone overboard with the hatred directed toward him.

“This cat wouldn’t shut up. Devon did better than this fool,” remarked a Reddit user.

“He throws more middle fingers than punches,” wrote yet another upset fan.

“I’ve always hated demetri tbh,” said another.

Meanwhile, some fans highlighted that he is the victim of the character arc that has been drawn for him by the writers of Cobra Kai season 6.

“Dimitri used to be one of my favorite characters, the character assassination was so disappointing,” remarked one fan.

“Imagine being this actor and seeing your character arc is regressing to an annoying coward who also cheats on his girlfriend. Just blasphemous what they did,” stated another Reddit user.

“I am not a fan of Demetri, but I feel bad for Demetri fans,” commented another fan.

Demetri Alexopoulos has a chaotic Cobra Kai season 6 run

Demetri was introduced in the series as a friend of Eli, and together they joined Cobra Kai Dojo. He was a victim of bullying for years. He had to leave the Dojo since he could not agree with the ways of the institution. Following this, he joined Miyagi-Do Karate to learn self-defense.

In Cobra Kai season 6, certain unpleasant aspects plague Demetri's character. He starts the season with the aspiration of going to MIT and fights with Hawk when he discovers that the latter has not applied for it. Their conflict continues into Sekai Taikai, where he unethically attacks Hawk, eventually earning the final two spots along with Devon.

His friendship with Eli also wanes. Further, in Cobra Kai season 6, he is seen cheating on Yasmine with another girl in Barcelona. Yasmine breaks up with Demetri. Although he reconciles with Eli in the end, his affair with the new girl seems to continue.

