"She's nasty!": Cobra Kai fans demand justice after shocking scene involving Zara and Robby

Certain events towards the conclusion of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 have left fans of the show heavily unsettled. One such event involved Zara and Robby having a wild night after the latter became highly intoxicated, causing him to act on his instincts and eventually leading to the severing of his bond with Tory.

The scene has become a major talking point among fans on multiple social media platforms including Reddit where they are openly expressing their disappointment. Most of them believe that Robby was taken advantage of by Zara who was sober and Robby who was heavily drunk. They believe that the alcohol clouded Robby's sense of judgment but Zara who wasn't intoxicated did what she did to get back at Tory.

Comment byu/hospitable_peppers from discussion incobrakai Expand Post

Trending

"Zara literally took advantage of a drunk robby? tory nichols if you can hear me, i need you to knock her head off. SOMEONE HAS TO DO IT! she’s nasty," one user wrote.

"We can be straight up and say he got se*ually assaulted at worst. He was drunk and she willingly took advantage of him. I need the queen cobra to put her 6 feet under," another user wrote.

"I still believe he got took advantage of lol. robby drunk, zara sober. him saying he didn’t remember what happened the night before because he was so out of it? the show quite literally did take it there," wrote another user.

Others on Reddit have come up with theories of their own that suggest something outside of the consensus. Certain users feel that nothing transpired between the two, as Robby appeared to have no recollection of events from the previous night while leaving Zara's room. Conversely, Zara insists that she remembers, which has caused many to speculate that she is deceiving Robby by concealing the truth.

"I think Zara is letting Robby think something happened. He said he didn't remember anything. I think he was too drunk for anything to actually happen," wrote one user," said one user.

"I thought she was manipulating him, wouldn't be the first time someone has done something like that," wrote the same user.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 saw Robby and Zara getting together after Robby gets heavily drunk

After Robby and Tory were placed on two opposing teams in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, they encountered challenges regarding their romantic relationship due to their altered dynamics. Tory appeared visibly distressed by the situation.

Nevertheless, during a night out with the others attending the Sekai Taikai tournament, Kwon started to flirt with Tory, and she also returned his advances. This event was, however, witnessed by Robby, who experienced feelings of jealousy.

He sought comfort in alcohol, which impaired his judgment. Then Robby and Zara got talking and eventually, the two ended up spending the night together. The following morning, Robby exited Zara's room with no awareness of what had transpired between the two.

Zara claimed that she remembered everything, and the two shared a kiss. At that moment, Tory arrived in the elevator and caught sight of them. Although Robby didn’t notice her, Zara did and signaled to Tory. At that moment, Tory understood that her relationship with Robby had ended, and they could no longer be together.

When is Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 coming out?

Episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 are expected to arrive on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Some audiences are hoping for an early arrival as several showrunners have been following the same trend recently.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3's storyline is likely to continue directly from where it concluded in part 2 of the season, presumably exploring the consequences of Kwon's supposed death.

All episodes of Cobra Kai up to season 6 part 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback