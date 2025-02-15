Who are the Iron Dragons in Cobra Kai season 6? Explained

In Cobra Kai season 6, students of Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai were already finding the competition at the Sekai Taikai tournament challenging.

The arrival of the Iron Dragons added to the challenge. Both dojos knew an international tournament was far tougher than the local All-Valley. Their dedication paid off, earning them a top spot at the Sekai Taikai.

However, the competition reached a completely new level when the Iron Dragons team, led by Sensei Wolf, was introduced in the show. This team has two fierce fighters who keep every other dojo away from the top spot.

Please note that there are spoilers ahead for Cobra Kai season 6.

Who are the Iron Dragons in Cobra Kai season 6?

Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Sensei Wolf, a three-time world champion who founded the Iron Dragons dojo, serves as one of Cobra Kai season 6's main antagonists. Since his team won the previous Sekai Taikai tournament, they earned a direct spot as competitors in the current tournament.

Much like Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove), Sensei Wolf, portrayed by Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan, is a little too harsh on his students. He even hurls insults at them to bring out the worst in them.

Sensei Wolf's gambling habit resulted in him losing money and his ticket to compete at the Sekai Taikai. Terry Silver helped him earn back his team by paying off his gambling debts. So, the Iron Dragons' win against the Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai would be an indirect win for Silver.

Sensei Wolf's first encounter with Johnny Lawrence puts them at odds with each other.

Who are the captains of the Iron Dragons team?

The Iron Dragons captains in Cobra Kai season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Unlike Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai, which primarily follow Tang Soo Do, the Iron Dragons incorporate a blend of martial arts, including Muay Thai, Kung Fu, and Jiu-Jitsu, in their fighting style.

The captains, Zara Malik and Alex Kovacevic are the strongest fighters of this ruthless and aggressive team. While real-life 13-time Taekwondo world champion Rayna Valladingham made her acting debut with the role of Zara, actor Patrick Luwis portrays Alex. The team, which is known to be from Hong Kong, has six members, just like other dojos.

In the tournament's opening round in Cobra Kai season 6, the other four members of the team can be seen leaving. Captains Zara and Alex alone compete against the six members of the Cobra Kai team with ease.

Yuji Okumoto on how big of a threat the Iron Dragons are

Yuji Okumoto plays the role of Chozen Toguchi in the show. Ahead of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2's release, Okumoto opened up to CinemaBlend about how Iron Dragons pose the "biggest threat". He said:

"The Iron Dragons are quite an elite group of martial artists. And I think they pose the biggest threat to the whole tournament, (and) all the competitors. They come from a different mindset, I think, and they have this different level of competitiveness that nobody's ever seen before."

Rest assured, even fighting against the Iron Dragons is extremely tough, let alone winning. The stakes are high so it remains to be seen whether or not Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do will win the tournament.

Cobra Kai season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

