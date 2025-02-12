Mortal Kombat 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Mortal Kombat 2 is an upcoming martial arts fantasy film directed by Simon McQuoid from a screenplay written by Jeremy Slater. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Mortal Kombat and is the fourth film in the Mortal Kombat film series, which began in 1995.

Mortal Kombat 2 is based on the 1990s video game series of the same name created by John Tobias and Ed Boon. It is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and McQuoid. Furthermore, Michael Clear, Richard Brener, and Lawrence Kasanoff serve as the film's executive producers.

Mortal Kombat 2 will be released theatrically on October 24, 2025

Mortal Kombat 2 is slated to release in theaters across the United States on October 24, 2025. It was shot between June 2023 and January 2024, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying production for a few months in between.

For an enhanced viewing experience, it will be released in IMAX. Since the film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it will become available on HBO Max after the end of its theatrical run.

As the release date is over eight months away, no other information about the film's trailer, plot, or runtime is out yet. On February 11, 2025, the first poster was released, showcasing Karl Urban as the fan-favorite character Johnny Cage.

Complete list of cast in Mortal Kombat 2

The film's cast list is given below:

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Tati Gabrielle as Jade

Josh Lawson as Kano

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Damon Herriman as Quan Chi

Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Julian Weeks as Luke

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Adeline Rudolph as Kitana

CJ. Bloomfield as Baraka

Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Noob Saibot

Ana Thu Nguyen as Sindel

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Sophia Xu as Young Kitana

Natyse Chan as Edenian Female

Vanesa Everett as Edenian Chanting Female

Sharon Brooks as Edenian Female Upper Class

Isaac Priest as Edenian

Steven Cragg as Shao Kahn Guard / Royal Guard / Taekwondo Fighter

Zel Posey as Bartender

Aristene Kisando as Female Chanter

Zel as Bartender

Kyle Wyatt as Mob Leader (voice)

Sade Goldsmith as Gardenia Peasant (uncredited)

Gabrielle Joseph as Royal Dresswing Squire (credit only)

A brief recap of Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat introduced the character of Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who is not a part of the video games. An aspiring MMA fighter, Cole discovers he has been selected to participate in the Mortal Kombat tournament. The centuries-old contest where Earthrealm and Outworld battle for control over Earth. As Outworld won the last nine tournaments, another victory would give them control over Earth.

Cole has a dragon mark on his chest, which gives him superhuman powers known as arcanas that can help him in battle. He joins the Special Forces agent Sonya Blade, the Special Forces Major Jax Briggs, and the arms dealer Kano as part of the Erathrealm champions. They are trained by the Shaolin monks Liu Kang and Kung Lao, under the watchful eye of the thunder god Raiden, to fight against the Outworlder Shang Tsung and his warriors.

In the climax, Cole defeats Shang Tsung with help from his ancestor, the deity Hanzo Hasashi. However, Shang Tsung promises to return with even more force the next time. Mortal Kombat ends with Cole visiting Los Angeles to recruit Johnny Cage in Earthrealm's upcoming battle with the Outworld.

What to expect from the sequel

Expand Tweet

The plot details of Mortal Kombat 2 are kept under wraps as of this writing. What is known is that the film will bring to life several characters like Johnny Cage, Baraka, Jade, Kitana, Quan Chi, King Jerrod, and Queen Sindel from the video games. The smack-talking Cage and Kitana will join the Earthrealm's champions as they face off against emperor Shao Kahn and the Outworld.

Actor Lewis Tan, who plays Cole, chatted with Therese Lacson of Collider at the San Diego Comic Con on August 4, 2024. He teased that the upcoming sequel will feature "much more fights, much longer fights," adding that the film will include a tournament.

Furthermore, the video games' co-creator Ed Boon is reportedly involved with the project, hinting that the film will have more elements from the lore of the video game franchise.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Mortal Kombat 2.

