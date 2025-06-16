What is Elijah Blue Allman’s Net Worth? Cher’s son’s fortune explored as musician hospitalized after alleged drug overdose

American musician Elijah Blue Allman, who is professionally known as P. Exeter Blue I (Phillips Exeter Blue), was hospitalized in California on June 14, seemingly due to an alleged drug overdose.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s (SBCSC) statement, Elijah, 48, was found by authorities “acting erratically,” following which he was transferred for a medical assessment.

"Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically. When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.

SBCSD added that “drugs” were located by their deputies “inside the home” and “the investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Elijah Blue Allman’s now-estranged wife Marieangela King Allman has extended her support.

“While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves. Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat,” she stated.

Elijah Blue Allman has an estimated net worth of $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, as of April 2025. In December 2023, he was placed under temporary conservatorship by her mother and pop icon, Cher, 79, which was later dismissed in September 2024.

Exploring further Elijah Blue Allman’s fortune in the wake of his hospitalization

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elijah Blue Allman is a beneficiary of a trust set up by his late father and legendary musician, Greg Allman. It reportedly allocates funds regularly and is called G.A. Robbins Descendants Revocable Trust.

Besides, he is also the founding member, lead vocalist, guitarist, and lyricist of the now-defunct industrial rock band Deadsy. A part of Elijah’s fortune came from the band’s commercially successful albums, Commencement (2002) and Phantasmagore (2006).

He has also toured with his mother, Cher, as a guitarist as a teenager and appeared in her music video for the song, If I Could Turn Back Time. Elijah Blue Allman also collaborated with other bands and artists, including Thirty Seconds to Mars, Orgy, Coal Chamber, Nine Inch Nails, and Sugar Ray, among others.

Over the years, Elijah has lost a section of his fortune to his drug addiction, ailments, and complicated family dynamics, such as a reportedly tumultuous marriage to English singer Marieangela King and an on-and-off rapport with his mother, Cher.

For instance, the couple (married in 2013) briefly split ways in April 2020, and Allman filed for divorce the following year. However, they later reconciled.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Cher filed for temporary conservatorship over Elijah’s estate, citing he was "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance issues."

The pop legend argued that the money set up in a trust by Elijah’s father and her late husband Greg Allman "will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."

Back then, P. Exeter Blue I’s estimated net worth at the time was $10 million, as per Distractify and Fandomwire, which has since gone down.

The court documents also mentioned, as per Celebrity Net Worth, that Elijah received $30,000 quarterly payments and $120,000 annually. Subsequently, in January 2024, he withdrew the divorce filing and contested his conservatorship. In April that year, he issued a statement.

“I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill. The absence of evidence of the concerns (related to 'cyclical' mental illness addiction) raised in the petition over the last four months is evidence that I have control over my faculties...” the statement read.

Expand Tweet

It further continued by stating that Elijah acknowledged that his mother’s objectives were “not nefarious” and were “meant to help me.” However, he did not need any help.

“My mother seems to believe that controlling these quarterly trust distributions will prevent me from engaging in self-destructive behavior. She is misguided,” Elijah Blue Allman continued.

He also argued that the only person who could save him from his “demons” was himself, and he was “doing just that.” Elijah Blue Allman also mentioned that while he recognized his mother had “best” intentions, he had “personal knowledge that she does not manage her own finances.”

Thus, he had “grave concerns about this court permitting her to manage any of mine.”

Later, the court dismissed the conservatorship petition, while Cher voluntarily dismissed it in September 2024 by reaching a mutual and private agreement.

Meanwhile, Marieangela King, in her 2023 divorce proceedings, claimed that her mother-in-law allegedly tried to kidnap Elijan Blue Allman. However, Cher later went on record to tell the press that the “rumor is not true.”

Elijah Blue Allman And Cher At Fire And Ice Ball - Source: Getty

Now, in the wake of Elijah Blue Allman’s hospitalization, King shared her concern and support for her estranged husband. She exclusively told PEOPLE:

"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."

Marieangela King also mentioned that Elijah Blue Allman was “grounded, focused, and deeply committed” to living with “integrity and purpose.”

Although the couple had previously reconciled and dismissed their original divorce filing, in April 2025, King re-filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She has reportedly asked for $6000 monthly spousal support and their 2017 Toyota Prius.

