When did Jennifer Aydin get married? ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star refutes viral divorce rumors 

Jennifer Aydin, cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has formally addressed and denied recent rumors suggesting she is divorcing her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, through Instagram.

The rumors had been circulating on social media that the couple was separating after more than 20 years of being together as a married couple. Jennifer Aydin married Dr. Bill Aydin on September 1, 2002.

Jennifer posted a public statement, stating she is neither divorced nor legally separated, and that the assertions come without truth.

The rumored post mentions:

"RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Bill After He Whisks Mistress Away on Romantic Getaway to St. Barts.”

Jennifer replied to the post by stating:

“Fake news people – wait till I show Bill.”

Jennifer has been candid about their lows and highs as well as the unfaithfulness of Bill in the past. The marriage of the Aydins has been a controversial one on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Jennifer joined the Bravo show.

Margaret Josephs has been accusing Bill Aydin of infidelity long before she spoke about his supposed infidelity during Season 12 of RHONJ in 2022.

As reported by The US Sun on February 1, 2022, Margaret accused Bill:

"sleeps in the f****** pool house", during an argument.

On that, Jennifer was quick to retort:

"My husband doesn't sleep in the pool house, honey. I'm secure in my marriage so it doesn't bother me where the f*** he sleeps."

Margaret, however, would not dismiss the topic and countered:

"Whether it's in his girlfriend's bed or not."

In an Instagram comment made in August 2024, she accepted that he had made a mistake but still kept her trust in him.

“I do have a faithful husband, one mistake does not define you,” she wrote.

She has attributed the restoration of their relationship to forgiveness and faith.

A timeline of Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin’s relationship

Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin were married on September 1, 2002, after a short courtship that started in 2001. They met at the wedding of Bill's brother, the Sunday before Labor Day, and they decided to get married on the same weekend a year later.

The couple shares five children (Image via Instagram/ @jenniferaydin)

Dr. Bill Aydin is a well-established, board-certified plastic/reconstructive surgeon in New Jersey with his successful practice. He also works with multiple hospitals and often features alongside his wife in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jennifer Aydin was introduced to the Bravo reality series cast as a part of Season 9, which debuted in 2018, and soon gained recognition because of her outspoken character and devotion toward her family.

The couple shares five children, Justin, Gabriella, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia, and lives in a custom-built house in Paramus, New Jersey. During their run on the show, Aydins have not hesitated to shed light on various details of their married life, such as an infidelity committed by Bill at an early point in their marriage.

Jennifer's recent denial of divorce rumors addresses the fact that her longtime marriage to Dr. Bill Aydin remains stable.

