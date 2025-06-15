"Can we initiate SOMETHING?!?!?"— Love Island USA fans react to Ariana Madix "shipping" Nic and Olandria 

Love Island USA season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The episode was the show's talk show special, Aftersun, during which host Ariana Madix shed light on the events of the villa.

She opened up about the blindfold kissing challenge that fans saw play out in episode 1 and stated that to her knowledge, Olandria still didn't know that Nic had kissed her. Ariana also said that those two were her "favorite ships" and said that she wanted them to at least explore the connection.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ariana's take on Nic and Olandria possibly getting together. One person wrote on X:

"Ariana gotta talk to these producers …. Like what can be done about this Nic and olandria connection. Can we initiate SOMETHING ?!?!?"

"Ariana bringing up Nic kissing Olandria after nic said she was the best kisser on aftersun… yall gotta understand this nicolandria sh*t is inevitable," a fan commented.

"Not Ariana shipping Nic & Olandria too," a tweet read.

The viewers also shared their thoughts on Olandria being unaware that Nic kissed her:

"Olandria still doesn’t know about Nic’s kiss …. R we deada** ? LET ME IN THAT F*CKING VILLA," a person wrote.

"omg OLANDRIA STILL DOESNT KNOW IT WAS NIC WHO KISSED HER??? oh this like the best #loveislandusa lore wait—" a fan commented.

"I’m afraid Olandria and Nic are gonna be like Justine and Calvin. Two friends in the villa that should’ve got together," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"I'm sorry to burst the Nicolandria bubble, but Olandria wants and needs a gentleman. Nic barely treats the baddie he is with now well and his eye is always wandering. I like Jalen for her. She needs someone serious and genuine!" a person wrote.

"If we are voting for a couple switch or to send a couple on a date Nic and Olandria got my vote BUT if we are voting to send someone home then Huda have you are OUTTA there," a fan commented.

Ariana Madix reveals her favorite Love Island USA season 7 moment so far while on the Aftersun special

During Love Island USA season 7's Aftersun special, Ariana Madix made an appearance and spoke to Eyal Booker, about her time on the show. She opened up about two of her favorite moments so far and said one of them was Cierra and Chelley kissing each other in a challenge.

She revealed that her other favorite moment was when Nic declared Olandria as the "best kisser" besides his partner. The Love Island USA season 7 host recalled that Nic kissed Olandria during the blindfold game.

"And here's the thing, of course, to my knowledge, she still doesn't know," Ariana said.

Eyal said nothing was "ever a secret forever" in Love Island USA and Ariana agreed. The Vanderpump Rules alum urged "Nicolandriahive" to "stand up" and said the two islanders were her "favorite ships." Eyal asked Ariana if she believed something could happen between the cast members and Ariana responded that she would at least like to see them try and explore their possible chemistry.

Also, during the episode, Nic and Ace appeared virtually for the Aftersun show for a game of Never Have I Ever. Eyal said that he had never ever slept with someone on the first date, and both season 7 islanders said they had.

Eyal further mentioned that he had never been to a strip club and both Nic and Ace said they had. The Aftersun special star said he had never stood someone up on a date and Nic and Ace were in agreement that they had never done that either.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the latest special online, reacting to Ariana's hot take on Olandria and Nic.

Tune in on Sunday, June 15, 2025, to see what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

