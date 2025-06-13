"That was fun" — Love Island USA bombshell Iris on kissing the male islanders during a challenge

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 9 on June 12, 2025. The segment saw three new 'bombshells' (newcomers) — Pepe, Jalen, and Iris — enter the villa. The show host Ariana Madix introduced them while the original islanders enjoyed a Leather and Lace party. Iris, per the rules of the challenge, kissed every male islander and said:

Ad

"That was fun. Good kissers."

Iris's entry into the villa caused tension. The female cast members expressed their disappointment with their partners getting kissed by another woman. However, since it was part of a challenge, the ladies had to witness the event unfold.

As per the rules of the Leather and Lace party, all male cast members had to be tied to X-shaped boards. While they remained locked with their hands cuffed to the boards, Iris entered the Fijian villa and kissed each one of them. In the meantime, their partners were tied on the opposite side of the X board.

Ad

Trending

Love Island USA season 7 newcomer Iris' engagement with Jeremiah angers Huda

Ad

Before Iris arrived, the Love Island USA season 7 episode featured the entries of Pepe and Jalen. Pepe, a native of Spain, said he came looking for a wife, seeking maturity and passion in his partner. He clarified that he was interested in Cierra and Hannah, and added that he was not afraid of stepping on toes to get who he wanted.

Jalen, on the other hand, was a Georgia resident and interested in Olandria. The female islanders of Love Island USA were pleased to see them; however, the men were distressed.

Ad

Pepe started by kissing Cierra and then made his way to the other ladies. Jalen followed suit, starting with Hannah. While he kissed Olandria, her partner Taylor said:

"I'm like, 'Yo, that's enough alright. Cut. Like cut. Y'all can stop now. S**t been long enough.''"

Ad

Soon after, the Love Island USA host introduced Iris, upsetting the female islanders. As she entered, Nic said she was "fine as f**k" during a one-on-one with the cameras.

The 'bombshell' started by kissing Charlie, Hannah's partner. Hannah was not pleased with what she heard from the flip side of the X board.

"He's gonna hear it from me tonight. He's going to hear it," she said.

Ad

Iris then kissed Austin, followed by Taylor. While she kissed Ace, Ariana remarked that this was the Love Island USA she came here for. Next, Iris kissed Huda's partner, Jeremiah. Huda cranked her neck to see what was happening when she said:

"B**ch, if you don't f**king quit it right now. Thank you."

Ad

Jeremiah, however, was displeased with Huda's intervention. While speaking to the cameras on Love Island USA, he criticized Huda's demeanor, questioning her for interrupting his moment when he had to hear her "go crazy twice." He then called out "the double standards" of Huda, saying it was "crazy" how differently she behaved during his turn.

The 'bombshell' then kissed Nic, Cierra's partner. With that, the party was over, and Ariana took her leave. The men, however, felt stressed about the aftermath of the challenge. Taylor, while speaking in a confessional, noted they were all in trouble. Meanwhile, Jeremiah was shown nodding his head in silence.

Ad

The episode ended while the cast members were still tied to their boards. The upcoming segment will reveal the consequences of the kisses and the impact of the new arrivals on the existing relationships in the villa.

Love Island USA season 7 can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More