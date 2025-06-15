"Nay Nay is queen mother"— Destination X fans react to Tai seemingly "being sketchy" with JaNa Craig 

NBC's Destination X, a new reality show that premiered on May 28, 2025, saw a star-studded cast list comprising famed reality stars from different shows and franchises. As contestants got eliminated, on the June 3 episode, Love Island USA alum JaNa Craig joined the cast along with The Bachelor alum Peter Weber.

When JaNa entered the show, she gave Tai Lowry a secret advantage. However, the latter pretended not to know the cast member when she entered the X bus at the end of the episode.

Fans online reacted to JaNa and Tai's bus interaction and were critical of Tai pretending that she didn't know who the Love Island USA alum was.

"So we all side eyeing her for being sketchy with JaNa? Views are up because we came to watch JaNa. Know Nay Nay is queen mother on that bus," one person wrote on X.

"Tai lying about not meeting Jana is so weird," a fan commented.

"5) And JaNa was visibly awkward not because of old girl but because of Tai lying about meeting her. This is a reality competition show for $. I think it was a stupid thing to lie about but for this reality game show particularly hit in that moment Tai did," a tweet read.

Fans of Destination X felt Tai put JaNa in an "awkward position."

"Why, Tai put my baby JaNa in an awkward position. I hope she gets kicked off the bus soon," a person wrote.

"Tai is just paranoid of JaNa messing up her game but Ally is defo jealous that there’s a pretty girl on the coach esp after her lil romance with Shayne," a fan commented.

"But why did Tai lie tho?? Putting Nay in a difficult position to ear people’s trust! Ugh. She better not make things difficult for nay or she will see fire!" a tweet read.

Fans of Destination X season 1 further said:

"They are being real passive aggressive and Jana just smiling and acting all kind.. I love her more for that," a person wrote.

"The microaggressions towards Jana aren’t going to work for me," a fan commented.

Love Island USA alum JaNa Craig entered the Destination X bus in episode 3

In Destination X season 1 episode 3, JaNa Craig entered the X bus and recalled her initial meeting with Tai, during which she gave the cast member the power to save another player from being sent to the Map Room. However, when the Love Island USA alum entered the bus with Peter Weber, Tai pretended not to know her.

JaNa chimed in on the same in a confessional and said that there was already drama in the bus, and it was related to her.

"And I haven't even been here for like two minutes," she added.

She said she had already met Destination X star Tai and added that when they met on the bus, the latter pretended like she didn't know her. JaNa also said she didn't want to be on Tai's bad side, as it seemed like the cast member was "running" the show.

Peter, who also entered the bus with JaNa, asked the others what had been happening. Biggy said that they thought things were good because people had been eliminated until JaNa and Peter joined the cast. He further told the cast that he was "shocked" by the newcomers.

Someone asked JaNa what show she was on, and when she said Love Island, Ally Bross asked her if people liked her on her show.

"Yeah, I was America's sweetheart," JaNa replied.

Fans of Destination X season 1 commented on the cast's behavior towards JaNa and were critical of Tai pretending that she didn't know the Love Island USA alum online.

New episodes of Destination X season 1 air every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on NBC.

