Destination X: List of cast members explored

NBC’s upcoming competition series Destination X is set to premiere on May 27, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT. Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the show is based on the Belgian hit of the same name and promises a unique adventure across Europe.
The series will feature 12 contestants, including a pilot, a writer, an attorney, and several adventure seekers, competing in a high-stakes road trip guessing game. According to NBC’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming, Sharon Vuong, Destination X will offer
“the ultimate high-stakes guessing game, inviting viewers to embark on a thrilling journey across Europe’s most iconic landscapes and landmarks,”
as said via press release on April 24. Destination X is designed as a thrilling blend of travel, mystery, and strategy. Each contestant will step onto a blacked-out bus, unaware of their exact locations as they visit obscure tourist attractions and hidden landmarks across Europe.
Destination X cast: Background and more explored
1) Biggy Bailey
Biggy Bailey is a sports bettor and content creator from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Known for his risk-calculating abilities and persuasive skills, he plans to rely on his outgoing personality to navigate Destination X. Biggy has traveled across the United States but internationally has only been to Mexico.
2) Ally Bross
Ally Bross, a travel influencer from Austin, Texas, holds degrees in political science and religion. After visiting 32 countries across all seven continents in one year, she brings strong cultural and geographical knowledge to Destination X. Ally also has a background in gaming and strategic thinking.
3) Kim Conner
Kim Conner, from Kaneohe, Hawaii, is a Child Protective Services Investigator. A single mother and grandmother, Kim is using her life experiences and ability to detect deception to her advantage.
4) JaNa Craig
JaNa Craig, known for her appearance on Love Island Season 6, is a former day trader from Kailua, Hawaii. She has built a following of two million on Instagram, documenting her relationship with Kenny Rodriguez and running her Fulfillment by Amazon store. JaNa brings a strong social media presence to Destination X.
5) Shayne Cureton
Model Shayne Cureton hails from Indianapolis, Indiana. With international travel experience in places like Sweden and Australia, Shayne plans to use his charm and geographical expertise in the show. His career has taught him the value of building strong social connections quickly.
6) Jonah Evarts
Jonah Evarts grew up in a military family, eventually settling in Manhattan, Kansas. A former English teacher in Vietnam and an avid fantasy novel writer, Jonah’s academic background in history and English provides a solid foundation for strategic thinking during Destination X.
7) Mack Fitzgerald
Mack Fitzgerald is an attorney for the Texas State Legislature based in Austin. Graduating college at 20 and completing law school by 24, Mack has traveled to over 50 countries. She plans to use her extensive knowledge of math, science, and geography to navigate the challenges on the show.
8) Tai Lowry
Tai Lowry, from Prince George's County, Maryland, transitioned from an attorney to a flight attendant to satisfy her love for travel. Having traveled to Egypt, Kenya, and other countries, Tai’s persuasive skills and competitive nature are set to be key assets on Destination X.
9) Josh Martinez
Josh Martinez, the first Latino and Cuban winner of Big Brother, has also appeared on The Challenge. With travel experience across South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe, Josh plans to leverage his reality TV expertise and alliance strategies to advance in the sh.
10) Rachel Rossette
Rachel Rossette, a sales professional from Orlando, Florida, brings a background in history and a near-perfect SAT score to the show. She has traveled extensively, including to Paris, London, and Australia, and plans to use her ability to read people and situations to succeed.
11) Rick Szabo
Rick Szabo is an international birdwatcher from Picton, Ontario, originally from Seattle. Having visited 49 countries, Rick brings extensive travel knowledge to the game. His warm, friendly personality is part of his strategy to gain allies and ultimately win the competition for his family.
12) Peter Weber
Peter Weber, famously known as “Pilot Pete” from The Bachelor, is a commercial airline pilot. Having also competed on The Traitors Season 2, Peter’s navigational skills and competition experience will be vital. His aviation background gives him a unique edge in the game.
Destination X will premiere on May 27, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.