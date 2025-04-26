"It was a dream job" — Casey Wilson reflects on hosting The Great American Baking Show

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3 is back, and actor and comedian Casey Wilson is joining the fun. In an exclusive interview with TODAY on April 24, 2025, Wilson sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Tiffany Haddish to talk about her experience hosting the show and working alongside world-renowned pastry chefs. Speaking about the opportunity,

Ad

“First of all, I get to taste all these treats. For me it was a dream job,” Wilson said.

During the interview, Wilson also discussed her new podcast that focuses on pop culture, particularly reality TV shows like The Real Housewives. She shared her excitement about combining comedy with her love for “garbage television.”

Toward the end of the conversation, Wilson and Haddish judged two baked dishes prepared by finalists from The Great American Baking Show, tasting a red velvet cake and a red velvet cheesecake.

Ad

Trending

Casey Wilson shares her experience hosting The Great American Baking Show

Ad

The conversation began with a discussion about Wilson’s personal life. She shared that she has a two-year-old daughter named Frankie. Casey jokingly said that she and her husband are “terrified” of their daughter, describing it as living with “an alcoholic” who holds them “hostage.”

The hosts then shifted the discussion to The Great American Baking Show. Wilson described the experience as "so much fun" and said the entire process felt like "a dream." Speaking about judge Paul Hollywood, she called him a "world class baker" and mentioned how much she enjoyed shooting in London with him.

Ad

Casey added that despite being surrounded by artisanal creations, the team would sometimes order McDonald's for lunch because they wanted “salt” instead of baked goods.

Casey Wilson talks about her new podcast and judging a baking challenge

Ad

Wilson also introduced her new podcast during the interview,

“It’s about the Real Housewives and it’s comedy about garbage television,” she shared.

When asked what she was currently obsessed with in pop culture, Wilson mentioned shows like Real Housewives and Summer House, but said her true preference leans more toward “true crime.” The interview concluded with a baking challenge featuring two finalists from The Great American Baking Show. One finalist, Kim, presented a red velvet cake made in honor of her grandmother.

Ad

Tiffany Haddish tasted it and said, “That’s so good.” The second finalist, Adela, baked a “darling rainbow cake” — a red velvet cheesecake. After tasting Adela’s creation, Tiffany remarked that she loved it and added, “Both are so good.”

Prue Leith discusses The Great American Baking Show and her experience as a judge

Ad

The Great American Baking Show returned on April 11, 2025, with Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry as hosts, alongside returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. In an interview with amNewYork in April, Leith shared that she initially had reservations about judging the American version, concerned that competitors might be too cutthroat based on other U.S. competition shows.

However, she noted that she was “completely wrong.” Prue Leith explained that the bakers understood the spirit of the show,

Ad

"They know the vibe, they know what it’s like, and that’s one of the reasons they want to be in that tent," she said.

Prue shared that they look for talented bakers who also fit into the show's positive atmosphere. This season, contestants will again take on a range of challenges, including cakes, breads, and other sweet treats. As a judge, Leith keeps her expectations clear: she simply wants a delicious cake.

Ad

The Great American Baking Show is currently streaming on Roku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More