"We're not allowed to use the word" — The Great American Baking Show's Prue Leith shares why they can't use "bake off" in US version

The Great American Baking Show season 3 aired its latest episodes on April 11, 2025, bringing a fresh group of talented amateur bakers into the iconic tent. In a conversation with Mashable on April 18, 2025, Prue Leith, one of the judges, discussed the differences between the British and American versions of the show. She revealed why the US version could not use the original "bake off" name.

"We would have liked to call it the Great American Bake Off. But the word 'bake off' belongs to Pillsbury. But anyhow, we're not allowed to use the word," Prue explained, addressing the change.

Along with the name issue, Prue spoke about how she and Paul Hollywood are often surprised by who wins each season, despite their early guesses. She reflected on the high skill level of the American contestants, how filming adjusts slightly for American audiences, and the journey many bakers continue after the show ends.

Even with these small changes, Prue shared that the heart of the show — celebrating home baking — remains fundamental across both versions.

Prue Leith on surprises during the competition of The Great American Baking Show

Prue Leith spoke about how the results of the competition are rarely what she and Paul Hollywood expect.

"Every single time, Paul and I think we know who the winner is. And we're always wrong," she said.

Prue explained that during the course of the show, unexpected twists often change the outcome. She described how a contestant doing well might suddenly struggle, making it hard for judges to predict the final result. Prue compared the shifts in momentum to a script,

"It's almost like a script writer says, 'Now we need a bit more excitement,'" Leith shared.

Talking about the connection viewers form with the bakers, host Mark added that he felt like they're a "friend by the end," noting that many The Great American Baking Show fans continue to follow the bakers’ lives even after the show concludes.

American bakers impress Prue with their skills and creativity

Prue praised the level of talent among the American bakers,

"The American bakers are really, really good. And I think this year's bunch are the best we've had. And, you know, when you think how they decorate things, they're as good as any professional," she shared.

Prue shared that the quality of decoration and baking often matches that of professional bakers, despite many contestants being self-taught through resources like YouTube in The Great American Baking Show. She explained that the show demands both creativity and engineering skills. Pointing out that contestants must think about structure as well as flavor,

"Sometimes we ask that the showstopper is, you know, half a meter high or something," she said.

Prue also shared her experience of adapting to American baking terms and measurements. She mentioned that both she and Paul Hollywood sometimes found it difficult to switch from saying "biscuit" to "cookie," as they were more familiar with British terminology.

However, she pointed out that using cups for measurements, common in American recipes, often made the baking process quicker and easier compared to the precision needed for metric measurements. Prue further explained that while the shift in language and measurements required some adjustment, it did not change the essence of the show.

The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith appreciated how the contestants quickly adapted to the environment, even when small technical differences came into play. According to her, these adjustments helped maintain a smooth flow during filming without impacting the bakers' creativity or final results.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Great American Baking Show streaming on Roku.

