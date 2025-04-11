The Great American Baking Show application: How to apply for the next season

The third season of The Great American Baking Show premieres April 11, 2025, continuing its run on The Roku Channel after transitioning from ABC in 2022. This installment will once again see amateur bakers competing in a series of technical and creative challenges, judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

With the spotlight on homegrown talent, The Great American Baking Show has gained renewed attention as a platform for showcasing baking skills across the country. While the newest group of contestants has already been finalized, the series is currently accepting applications for the next season.

Interested individuals can apply by filling out an online form available through the official casting website and submitting the required materials. The deadline is set for April 18, 2025.

The application process includes a set of written questions, photo uploads of past bakes, and an optional video introduction.

Guide to applying for The Great American Baking Show's next season

Eligibility requirements for applicants

The Great American Baking Show has strict eligibility standards. Participation is limited to non-professional bakers. Those who have attended culinary school or have worked as a baker in the last 10 years are not eligible.

This limitation is intended to make sure that the competition is centered on home bakers and not individuals with recent professional experience or work in the food sector.

Applicants should also be 18 years of age and legal residents of the United States. Proof of residency and age can be demanded during the selection process. This requirement applies to all applicants, irrespective of their experience in home baking.

The producers encourage individuals who meet these criteria to apply, even if they have submitted an application in the past and were not selected. Many participants have joined The Great American Baking Show after applying multiple times.

What the application requires

The application consists of an online form, which includes a series of written questions and a request for visual materials. The questions are designed to assess each applicant’s connection to baking and their level of experience. Common ones include:

How long have you been baking?

Who do you bake for, and why?

Do you have a signature bake?

What is the most difficult thing you have baked?

What do you get from baking on a personal level?

How often do you bake?

Applicants need to upload several photos of their bakes. The images need to exhibit range and technique. Entries featuring different types of baked goods—cakes, bread, laminated dough, pastries—are desirable. The objective is to illustrate both consistency and proficiency across many items.

While not required, applicants are highly encouraged to submit a brief video introduction that explains themselves and their baking experience. Videos can add a level of depth to the applicant's personality and enthusiasm, which can assist casting teams in their decision-making process.

After submitting the application

After the application is made, it goes into the review process. All applications, as per the production team, are reviewed.

However, only a few selected applicants will be contacted. Due to the large number of entries, the non-selected entrants will not be notified.

Early submission is advised to enable adequate time for the review process. Applicants should make sure their form is filled in fully and that all media uploads are in the correct format. Incomplete submissions will not be considered.

The deadline to apply is April 18, 2025. For questions or assistance, applicants can contact the show’s casting team at [email protected].

All relevant guidelines and updates are available through the official application portal.

Catch the premiere of The Great American Baking Show season 3 on Roku.

