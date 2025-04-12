“They're such good bakers”- The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith gives insights on the newest season

While the much-awaited season 3 of The Great American Baking Show was released on April 11, its judge, restaurateur, and cookbook writer, Prue Leith, gave insights on the season. The trailer of the season revealed that the contestants would have to cook from a tent-style setting, much like the format of its British counterpart.

Leith, who has been a part of The Great British Baking Show, in her interview at amNewYork, published on April 11, shared other similarities between both the versions and talked about her experience filming season 3 of the American version.

She also praised the contestants of the season, saying,

"They’re such good bakers, you know, you really think they were professionals and very good professionals at that, especially on the decoration side."

Prue said that these contestants were so skilled it felt like they were professionals while they were not, because the format of The Great American Baking Show only takes in amateur/home cooks.

She also said that they were the best bunch of contestants they had ever had.

Things Prue Leith said about the newest season of The Great American Baking Show season 3

Talking about being summoned to judge the American version of the British cooking show, Prue admitted that she had her reservations about how competitive cooking shows could get on the American side.

"I had watched a few American competition shows, and in most shows, the competitors are competing for a large sum of money, so they become extremely competitive and they’re very inclined to diss their fellow competitors to sabotage them if they can, to be extremely rude and cutthroat and horrible," she said.

She added that maybe the producers of these shows were increasing the pressure on their contestants and making it tougher for them because that might make good television.

She said that at first, she didn't want to judge it for the same reason, but after she agreed to go with it, she was proven wrong.

Prue said that the people who competed on the past seasons of The Great American Baking Show know how light the vibe of the show is.

Explaining what the makers of the show emphasized, Prue said that they were looking for great bakers who would fit into the show and would enjoy their time there.

She added that while they couldn't tell if the recruited contestants fit those requirements, they got lucky because contestants who applied for it had watched the previous seasons and came to the show because they related to its vibe.

Talking about what she looks for in any baked dish that's presented to her, The Great American Baking Show judge said:

"I want it to look amazing, I want it to taste fantastic, and I want the texture to be right. Often, the texture is what trips them up."

She clarified that if one was making a chocolate chip cookie and if it wasn't gooey in the middle, it might taste great, it might also look great, but it wasn't necessarily right.

She then shared what the contestants of the season were like and told the viewers that they'd be "astonished" to see how good they were. She also revealed that the bakers in season 3 were a "happy mix" of all sorts of people.

For more updates on The Great American Baking Show season 3, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @thegreatamericanbakingshow.

