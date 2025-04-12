Who is Melissa Spalding? Meet The Great American Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood's wife

The Great American Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood is married to Melissa Spalding, his wife since 2023. The couple has enjoyed a quiet, private life, away from the spotlight, ever since tying the knot. Melissa, like Paul, is a native of the U.K. and spent her youth in Kent.

Melissa's relationship with Paul first came to light in December 2019, when the latter's representative confirmed their relationship after he spent Christmas Day at the Kent pub where Melissa worked. Soon after, the pair started co-living, and in September 2023, they officially got married.

Unlike Paul, who appears as a judge on both The Great British Bake Off and The Great American Baking Show, which premiered on April 11, 2025, Melissa prefers a quieter lifestyle, away from the cameras.

The Great American Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood's wife made her red carpet debut in 2021

The Great American Baking Show expert Paul's wife grew up in Kent and attended the Headcom Primary School and Invicta Grammar School in Maidstone. Paul first met Melissa at the Chequers Inn in the Kent village of Smarden. He was deemed a regular patron and often crossed paths with his now wife.

According to Melissa's LinkedIn, she began her career in 2007, working as a landlady. Since then, she and her family took charge of running the pub. Melissa revealed that she and her family had run the Chequers Inn for nearly 17 years. However, the Spaldings chose to close the pub soon after.

Melissa then went on to date and eventually marry The Great American Baking Show panelist in 2023. While the couple maintained a low profile and kept their relationship private, Melissa and Paul made their first red carpet debut in December 2021, attending the premiere of The King's Man in London.

Melissa was captured wearing a long black dress with a plunging neckline, a silver medallion necklace, with a burgundy lip. Paul, on the other hand, matched his wife, as he appeared on the red carpet wearing a black suit.

The Great American Baking Show judge and Melissa had their wedding ceremony in Cyprus, where the former previously lived. They flew there in September 2023 and tied the knot in a private event with only a handful of friends and family as their guests.

The ceremonies were held at the Ayia Athanasia chapel in the Anassa Hotel and were followed by both reception and an after-party at the same venue. According to the representatives of the venue, Paul's co-panelist on The Great American Baking Show, Prue Leith, was among the guests at the wedding.

Paul and Melissa now reside in their Kent farmhouse, leading a quiet life in the rural location. In an interview with Ideal Home, published on September 13, 2022, he said:

"I like my privacy where I am, and I feel safe there. I've become more of a hermit over the last few years. I like my own space in the house, kicking back, putting my dressing gown on and watching the telly, and that's where I'm my most comfortable."

On December 24, 2024, Paul posted a video on his official Instagram account, in which he revealed that he and his wife lived with their four cats. He added that he bought stockings for their pets. In the interview with Ideal Home, Paul had stated that two of the cats were Maine Coons.

"I normally feed them first thing, and they come sit on my lap and give me a bit of attention being very cute," he said.

Watch Paul Hollywood starring in The Great American Baking Show exclusively on The Roku Channel.

