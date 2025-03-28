"Consistency did not make it" — Spring Baking Championship judge Nancy Fuller criticizes Julian's cheesecake

Spring Baking Championship season 11 released episode 3, titled The Magic of Spring Colors, on March 24. It saw the bakers compete against one another to impress the judges with their rainbow-inspired cheesecakes with an ombre pattern inside. While some managed to wow them with their creations, others failed. Among them was Julian, whose overbaked cheesecake disappointed the judges.

While tasting Julian's cheesecake, panelist Nancy Fuller said:

"The peach gelée is very nice, but the consistency did not make it."

The Spring Baking Championship contestant presented the judges with a baked peach cheesecake with an amaretti cookie crust. However, his efforts fell short and failed to leave a lasting impression on the panelists.

Like Nancy, the other experts, Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown, also criticized Julian's dish, disappointed mainly with the cake's consistency. Eventually, it landed Julian in the bottom two, putting him at risk of getting eliminated.

"I hope I don't regret this choice" — Spring Baking Championship star Julian comments on not using his immunity pass to evade elimination

For the Spring Baking Championship pre-heat challenge, the contestants had to bake tea-infused madeleine towers. Host Jesse Palmer then informed the bakers that the winner of the round would receive the "gift of immunity." While all put their best foot forward, Julian's hibiscus ganache-filled madeleine with ruby chocolate shells won the round and the immunity.

Jesse explained that he could use the immunity in any of the five coming challenges to prevent himself from getting eliminated.

For the main heat round, the Spring Baking Championship bakers were given two and a half hours to present the judges with a unique rainbow cheesecake. Once the challenge started, each rushed to the kitchen counter to select a rainbow color that would represent the primary flavor of their cheesecakes.

Julian secured the color orange and the flavor peach. While describing his dish, Julian explained that he was making an amaretti cookie crust to pair it with the peach. By choosing a baked cheesecake rather than a no-bake option, the Spring Baking Championship contestant went with a more "traditional" route.

"I'm taking a risk here, doing a baked cheesecake. Once I get it out of the oven, it still needs to cool and set. So, I really don't have a lot of time here and I really need to get these in the oven," Julian said in a confessional.

He decided to bake the four layers of his cheesecake separately and then add a thin layer of peach gelée to complement the rest. Moreover, he planned to add a sugar rainbow arch with an isomalt leaf and stem.

However, things went south sooner than expected. Julian's cheesecake layers had yet to set, but since he was running short on time, he decided to stack them anyway. When Jesse asked the baker if he wanted to use his immunity pass, he refused to, saying he wanted to save it for later.

When he took his finished dish to the judges, they appreciated its presentation, calling it "stunning." Nancy said:

"I love the fact that it looks like a peach with the stem. Fabulous."

Kardea echoed Nancy, saying she had never seen a cheesecake of "this magnitude." Although impressed by the appearance, the Spring Baking Championship panelists were let down by the consistency of the cake itself. Duff explained that Julian had overbaked the cake, causing the eggs to scramble.

After hearing their feedback, Julian reflected on not using his immunity and said:

"I could've saved myself. I hope I don't regret this choice."

Based on his performance, Julian found himself in the bottom two alongside Stacy. However, he survived when Stacy was sent packing due to her dense cheesecake that had an overpowering flavor of ginger.

Spring Baking Championship season 11 can be streamed on Max and Discovery+.

