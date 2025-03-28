Who won the immunity in Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3? Details explored

Spring Baking Championship season 11 released its episode 3 on March 24, 2025. Titled The Magic of Spring Colors, the episode saw the contestants fighting in an immunity challenge and a main challenge. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the show once again dived into its spring flavors as the contestants were asked to make a madeleine tower out of the tea flavours they were assigned.

Julian had to make a madeleine tower out of hibiscus flavour, and he delivered it perfectly. The judges loved how he presented his dish and the way he decorated it. They also told him that if he kept presenting food this way, he would reach really far in the competition. The taste and texture of his dish was also appreciated, and Julian won the immunity.

How Julian earned the immunity on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3?

In Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 3, Julian noted that every pastry chef in the show would have made a madeleine several times in their lives. He told his fellow castmate, Raveena, that if everyone had mastery in madeleine making, it was going to be hard to rise above each other.

Julian then said:

"I've worked a majority of my life to get here. Worked on cruise ships, I worked in big hotels, and big resorts in Las Vegas and mainly that's why I want to win it."

He further mentioned that he wanted to show his kids that all those years he spent working late were worth something. Explaining his dish, Julian stated that he got the hibiscus flavor. He remembered that the last time he cooked for the judges, they told him that he needed to add more flavor, so this time, he was going to do a ganache filling and make it smooth to get maximum hibiscus flavor.

Julian explained that he would make a thin layer of ruby chocolate on it and toss some ruby chocolate chips in a container to melt them. He said that he would finish his tower by adding ruby chocolate carnations and abstract petals as decor for dramatic effect. He believed that the dish would turn out to be gorgeous.

During the last few minutes, as Julian was focused on his decoration, he noted that the immunity was the best prize the show put out. He made red petals out of the melted ruby chocolate chips and placed them on top of his madeleine tower. He stated:

"I like to go big, I like to make a statement. I really wanna impress the judges."

What the judges had to say about Julian's dish on Spring Baking Championship season 11, episode 3?

Pastry Chef Duff Goldman looked at the madeleine tower and said that if Julian kept decorating like that, he would be on the show for a long time as he thought the tower looked beautiful. He mentioned there was a lot of movement in the decor, and also an explosion at the top with petals that looked like a volcano of hibiscus.

Chef and Entrepreneur Nancy Fuller said:

"Spring Baking Championship on a platter."

Southern chef and host Kardea Brown stated that she tasted the hibiscus, while Nancy said she loved the texture of the madeleine as she tasted it. Upon hearing the positive remarks of the judges, Julian shared his philosophy with the Spring Baking Championship cameras, saying:

"You're not going to get anywhere really big or important if you don't actually go for it."

He said he didn't know if he won it but he felt like he did his best work that day. At the end of the challenge, Jesse announced that Julian's dish stood out from the others, so he won immunity.

New episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 come out on Mondays at 9 pm ET, on Food Network.

