Why did Lauren Klein leave the Spring Baking Championship 2025? Details explored

Spring Baking Championship season 11 premiered on Food Network on March 10, 2025. In this episode, the contestants had to prepare a flower-themed dessert and honey pies.

Ad

Although Lauren Klein avoided landing in the bottom two, she unexpectedly chose to leave the competition without providing a reason. However, when a fan asked about her departure in the comments section of her March 6 Instagram post, Lauren offered a brief explanation.

Spring Baking Championship 2025 contestant Lauren Klein's comment reply (Image via Instagram/@handcraftedchocolate)

In response to the fan, Lauren shared that she was unwell at the time and was unable to continue. She added that before her departure, she got a "glowing review" from Judge Duff Goldman. Moreover, she was content with the fact that she had made her grandmother proud.

Ad

Trending

"I got sick and was unable to continue. I got a glowing review from duff though and made my grandma proud," she commented.

What happened with Lauren Klein during the Spring Baking Championship season 11 premiere episode?

Ad

When Spring Baking Championship season 11 premiered on March 10, it introduced 13 talented bakers who were ready to showcase their baking skills in the hope of winning the $25,000 grand prize and the coveted title of the show.

Lauren Klein was one of the bakers trying to impress the judges. The Jersey Shore native was introduced as an award-winning chocolatier and pastry chef.

For the Pre-Heat challenge, the bakers were asked to prepare dessert inspired by a spring flower that best represented them. The contestants had to use their creativity to design the presentation but also to balance the favor with the flower they had selected for the dish. While Lauren delivered a solid performance and impressed the judges, she came short of receiving the top spot.

Ad

Ad

For the Main Heat challenge, the Spring Baking Championship season 11 contestants were asked to prepare oney pies with a 3D decorative element. The bakers had to ensure that the natural sweetness of honey was balanced, without letting it overpower their dish.

By the end of the episode, Jamie and Kareem had found themselves at the bottom. However, Lauren, who was safe from elimination, announced that she was leaving the show.

"Definitely different from what I expected. It was quite the experience, and a wild ride. I definitely was nervous — I think being outside of your element a little will do that to you — but I think I was pretty confident as well," Lauren said before exiting the show.

Ad

Lauren's announcement left both the judges and her fellow contestants confused and surprized. During the episode, neither the producers nor Lauren gave a proper reason behind the exit decision. But Lauren's reponse to a fan on Instagram revealed that she left the show due to health reasons.

Who is Lauren Klein from Spring Baking Championship season 11?

Ad

Lauren Klein is a chocolatier and pastry chef from Freehold, New Jersey, who specializes in molded bonbons and is known for her handcrafted chocolates. In her Spring Baking Championship season 11 contestant's biography, Lauren shared that she was happy to be a part of the show, calling it a "magical place." She highlighted her creativity as one of her "superpowers", believing it would give her a leg up in all of the challenges.

Ad

Lauren further mentioned in her bio that she started baking at an early age and her grandmother was one of the reasons behind it as she taught her how to make scrambled eggs.

“From that moment on, I was taking culinary classes at my local rec center and cooking for my family,” she concluded.

Spring Baking Championship season 8 episodes premiere every Monday on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback