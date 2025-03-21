Top Chef season 22 episode 2 recap: Teams prepare brunch menus as two chefs face brutal critiques from the judges

Top Chef season 22 returned with the second episode on March 20, 2024, with the contestants facing a brunch challenge. Divided into two groups, the contestants were given the task of creating a seven-course dinner incorporating maple syrup as a primary ingredient.

Ad

The Brown Team won the challenge and received a $35,000 prize, while the Green Team faced difficulty. Two chefs, Henry and Bailey, received criticism for not adequately highlighting the maple flavor in their cuisines.

Henry's fried chicken had a dry crust, while Bailey's tarts weren't fully cooked. Bailey ultimately got eliminated from Top Chef and sent to 'Last Chance Kitchen,' hoping to get another chance in the competition.

What happened in the Top Chef season 22 episode 2?

Ad

Trending

Before the elimination phase, the chefs competed in a Quickfire Challenge inspired by poutine, a popular Canadian delicacy. They had 30 minutes to give the dish a spin by using components other than traditional fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

Some chefs experimented with sweet potatoes and yucca, while others tried stroganoff and fondant potatoes. At last, Shuai impressed the judges with his creamy fondant potato poutine, earning him $5,000. Bailey, Henry, and Paula, on the other hand, finished last due to a lack of balanced flavors.

Ad

Ad

For Elimination Challenge, the Top Chef contestants were divided into two teams and given the job of producing a seven-course brunch with maple syrup in each dish. Moreover, one team could hamper the other by allocating unusual ingredients.

The Brown Team assigned foods such as pizza and candy corn to the Green Team, while the Green Team provided the Brown Team truffle oil and precooked lasagna noodles.

The Brown Team came out on top, winning both the team challenge in Top Chef and the $35,000 prize for highlighting maple flavor in their cuisines. Zubair’s tandoori maple-fried chicken over scallion corn cake stood out as the best dish, earning him the individual win and immunity.

Ad

Ad

Other dishes from the Brown Team included Kat’s maple bacon chili crisp congee, Vinny’s maple soufflé, and Anya’s syrnitki, a Siberian-inspired dish. These three recipes were praised by the judges.

However, Corwin had a tough time during the challenge. His chawanmushi (Japanese egg custard) got stuck to plastic wrap and didn’t set properly, affecting the texture. Eventually, the team’s overall success kept him safe.

With the Brown Team declared the winners, the Green Team faced the Top Chef judges, who found Bailey and Henry’s dishes disappointing. In the end, Bailey was eliminated. Reflecting on her exit, Bailey said:

Ad

"I just think I didn't cook the food that I really know." He added, "Pastry is far from something I do every day, but I'm still proud of the work that I did here and the way that I pushed myself out of my comfort zone. Last Chance Kitchen — I'm hopeful. I've just gotta keep myself mentally in the game."

Ad

Top Chef airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback