"It’s a cliché for a reason" — Top Chef judge Gail Simmons reveals poutine’s presence in Canada season

Top Chef is heading to Canada for its 22nd season, with judge Gail Simmons describing it as an "amazing homecoming." In an exclusive interview with People magazine on March 13, 2025, Simmons shared her experience of filming in Toronto and the culinary diversity showcased this season.

Speaking about the representation of Canadian cuisine, Simmons addressed the inclusion of poutine in the season.

"It's a cliché for a reason. It's definitely a Canadian dish, obviously, but people outside of Canada talk about poutine a lot more than the people inside of Canada," she said.

Although the dish makes an appearance in one of the Quickfire Challenges, Simmons noted that it was not a central focus throughout the season.

Simmons also reflected on her personal connection to the season, describing it as a moment where her Top Chef family and real family came together.

The new season will also introduce a rule change for the popular Restaurant Wars challenge, encouraging contestants to explore their creativity.

Canadian culinary diversity in Top Chef season 22

The new season of Top Chef brings a Canadian flavor to the competition, with a focus on the diversity of the country’s cuisine. Despite poutine being a well-known dish, Simmons noted that it played a limited role this season.

Fellow judge Tom Colicchio spoke about that during the interview.

"I don't think I had poutine the whole time I was there," he shared.

Simmons shared how filming in Toronto allowed her to witness the city's culinary growth.

"Toronto, where we were based for most of the season, how much it's grown, how much great food there is, diversity, how it just really welcomed us. And also I think it gave the show overall just like a fresh new feel," she said.

New rule shakeup and contestants' approach

This season of Top Chef introduces a new rule for the Restaurant Wars challenge, aiming to avoid overused themes and encourage more creativity.

Simmons explained that one of the common dynamics during Restaurant Wars is the challenge of choosing a leader, which often leads to a lot of pressure. Historically, either the chef or the front-of-house person tends to be at risk of elimination.

She noted that recurring themes like "global seafood" often emerge because they are easier for teams to execute without much team work.

Simmons said the new rule was introduced to encourage better communication and creative thinking among the contestants.

“What we have seen in that pattern, because of that dynamic within our restaurant teams, is that it kind of washes everything out, and certain themes emerge so that they can placate each other,” she said.

Host Kristen Kish, returning for her second season, mentioned feeling more confident in her role. She shared that overcoming initial nervousness helped her settle into the position, making the experience smoother this time.

Premiere episode highlights

The episode began with 15 chefs landing in Toronto and immediately facing a Quickfire Challenge that tested their teamwork. The yellow team won $15,000 for their apple and fennel soup. The Elimination Challenge required chefs to create dishes inspired by Canada's five regions.

Vinny impressed the judges with his confit salmon, earning immunity for the next round. Mimi struggled with her potato puree, which judges compared to hospital food, leading to her elimination.

She now heads to Last Chance Kitchen for a chance to redeem herself and rejoin the competition.

Top Chef season 22 airs every Thursday on Bravo.

