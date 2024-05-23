Top Chef: Wisconsin's episode 10 released on May 22, 2024, on Bravo. The first of the two-part finale, the episode was titled Last Chance Kitchen Finale Part 1. It followed the same format the show has been following throughout the season.

For the quickfire challenge, they had Wisconsin's tradition of meat raffles as their theme, in which Savannah emerged victorious, and Soo came second. In the elimination round though, both Savannah's and Soo's dishes were among the less liked, and Soo got eliminated.

Manny, Danny, and Dan's efforts in the final challenge of making a fish boil were commended, and Danny bagged the episode win.

What went down on Top Chef: Wisconsin episode 10?

Episode 10 of Top Chef: Wisconsin kicked off with the Quickfire Challenge, inspired by a Wisconsin tradition, the 'meat raffle'. The rules of the challenge were simple, Kristen would pull a name from the spinning wheel, and that person would then get to choose the type of meat from the different meats placed on the table.

Using the meat, the contestant would have to cook a dish for Kristen, Tom, and Gail, keeping the main base as protein. Among the six remaining contestants, Manny made wagyu ribeye, Dan cooked up chateaubriand beef, Michele went for ground chicken, Savannah made a corned beef tin, Danny made lamb chop, and Soo cooked luncheon meat.

After cooking, all their dishes were categorized into highs and lows. Savannah's crispy corned beef won the highest, which she had paired with golden beets and pickled celery. Tom commended the crispness of her beef, which won her the $10,000. Soo's Korean Dosirak- luncheon meat dish was the second best, which she paired with jasmine rice, brussels sprout kimchi, and marinated egg yolks.

The rest of the contestants were on the low side of the board. Manny's wagyu beef dish apparently had too much acid, according to Kristen, which kept them from tasting the meat.

Danny's dish was overkept, while Dan's chateaubriand noodle dumpling was criticized for not having enough stuffing in it. Kristen didn't even bother tasting Michele's dish because she thought her meat was still raw.

Later, everyone moved to the elimination challenge on Top Chef: Wisconsin, which had the fish boil theme. The specialty of this challenge was that everyone had to cook the same whitefish in different ways, making competing hard and judging rather easy.

Danny's dish- sofrito boil with salsa verde, carrot slaw, and French bean and bonito mayo salad, was loved by all. Dan's efforts in making red curry boil, slaw with coconut milk, herbs, and peanuts, and his fingerling potatoes with duck fat and shirodashi oil were also praised.

Michelle won the judges' hearts by making Cajun-spiced boil with peach and garlic butter sauce, potatoes and sausage, and charred corn salad.

Manny also saved himself with the Mexican rice with corn, butter with chipotle, lime, and tortilla chips served with guacamole. But most contestants thought it was too safe to make it.

Meanwhile, the Quickfire Challenge winner, Savannah's fish, of Top Chef: Wisconsin's second-last episode, didn't quite hit the mark for the judges. She had made fish with baby potatoes covered in kimchi gochujang butter and smashed tofu salad with Asian pear.

As for Soo, the judges had divided reaction to her fish with pineapple curry, twice-cooked potatoes, and crispy corn miso slaw. After a grueling food battle, Danny won the episode.

Top Chef: Wisconsin finished with episode 11, i.e. part 2 of the finale, and Laura was announced the winner of the season.