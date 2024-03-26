Dan Jacobs of Top Chef Wisconsin shares his journey with Kennedy's disease

Dan Jacobs, a chef renowned for his culinary prowess in Milwaukee, has become a central figure in the city’s gastronomic narrative, especially after his appearance on Top Chef season 21. Jacobs, the creative force behind EsterEv and DanDan, faces a personal and professional journey shaped significantly by his diagnosis of Kennedy’s Disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder.

Hailing from Wisconsin, Dan opened up about the issue in his exclusive interview with Parade on March 26, 2024, which brought attention to this lesser-known condition. His story unfolds against the backdrop of Milwaukee’s vibrant food scene, with Jacobs at the helm of two establishments that have garnered acclaim for their innovative dining approaches.

Dan Jacobs's journey from Top Chef to Kennedy’s disease advocate

Dan Jacobs chose to publicly disclose his struggle with Kennedy’s Disease in Top Chef Wisconsin in an interview with Parade. This condition, characterized by progressive muscle weakness and atrophy, became a part of his story.

Top Chef fame Jacobs’s decision to open up about his diagnosis shed light on the disease and its impact on his life as a chef. His participation in the show allowed him to demonstrate not only his culinary skills but also his determination to confront the challenges posed by his condition.

In his exclusive interview, Dan was open about his diagnosis journey,

"It wasn't until about six months later that it really sunk in…I go for a six-month check-up assuming that, in this check-up, they're gonna prescribe me some pill or we're gonna have surgery or something's gonna happen, everything's gonna be fine. And that's when I kind of came to the realization that this wasn't going to be fine.”

He continued,

“This was something I was going to have to just deal with. There was no treatment. There was no cure. There was nothing."

Originally from Chicago, Dan Jacobs’s culinary journey led him to Milwaukee, a city that has significantly shaped his professional life. Before becoming the co-owner and head chef of EsterEv and DanDan, Jacobs honed his skills in various establishments, learning the culinary arts.

His move to Milwaukee in 2011 marked a turning point, leading to his involvement in the city’s restaurant scene and eventually to the opening of his own restaurants. These ventures, EsterEv and DanDan, reflect Jacobs’s culinary philosophy and showcase a blend of global influences and local Midwestern flavors, earning them a place in Milwaukee’s competitive restaurant landscape.

Dan Jacobs's life took an unexpected turn in 2016 when he was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease, a genetic condition that leads to progressive neuromuscular weakening.

This diagnosis came at a pivotal time, coinciding with the launch of his restaurants, challenging Jacobs to balance his burgeoning culinary career with the emerging demands of his health.

The symptoms gradually intensified, and his physical capabilities were tested. It particularly affected his speech and motor functions, which are critical to a chef's hands-on work. Despite these hurdles, Jacobs remained active in the kitchen, adapting his work environment and culinary practices to accommodate his changing physical condition.

He also reflected on how he wanted to do Top Chef anyhow, and disability was no barrier,

"I wanted to do Top Chef because I wanted to show that no matter what, you could still excel at a high level, even though you even though you have a disability.”

He continued,

“I'm hoping that my story inspires somebody else to do something, whether it's run a marathon, be part of Special Olympics, or play basketball every Saturday. Whatever it is, I hope that what I'm doing right now kind of inspires them to push a little bit harder, do a little bit more."

Dan Jacobs has garnered acclaim throughout his career for his innovative culinary approach, which is evident in the success of his Milwaukee-based restaurants, EsterEv and DanDan.

Dan's culinary style, which melds global flavors with local Midwestern ingredients, has consistently earned praise and recognition, including multiple nominations for the prestigious James Beard Best Chef Midwest award.

Beyond his kitchen achievements, Jacobs has emerged as a prominent advocate for Kennedy’s Disease, leveraging his platform to educate and fundraise. The annual Dim Sum + Give Some event, initiated by Jacobs, demonstrates his commitment to advocacy by raising significant funds for research and support for those affected by Kennedy’s Disease.

